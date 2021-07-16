Darcey and Stacey have been promoting a plastic surgery office that has faced several claims of botching procedures

Darcey and Stacey’s latest cosmetic procedures were performed by a Turkish plastic surgery clinic that faces several allegations of botched surgeries. The twins have been promoting it on social media. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Darcey and Stacey Silva may have lucked out by not having anything go wrong with the plastic surgeries they have been promoting from an office in Turkey that faces some serious allegations against it from former patients.

The plastic surgery group, Comfort Zone Surgery, is based in Instanbul and has had a lot of public complaints against them alleging botched procedures.

There are first-hand accounts of women who have had a variety of cosmetic surgeries from this Turkish clinic and say they have either become seriously infected or ended up with permanent scars, some requiring reconstructive surgery.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Darcey and Stacey will travel to Turkey this upcoming season of Darcey & Stacey but they are currently flaunting and shouting out the work they had done over there.

Darcey and Stacey Silva have been promoting a plastic surgery office with a bad reputation

Darcey and Stacey both had “Barbie Touch Ups” from Comfort Zone Surgeries while in Turkey, including veneers, breast reduction, a barbie nose, and a lip lift.

Darcey and Stacey both tagged the foreign surgery center in the debut of their physical changes.

The surgeries seemed to have gone through without a hitch, but that is apparently not the case for other women who have undergone body transformations with this medical group.

Darcey and Stacey both promoted the Turkish plastic surgery group that did their latest procedures. Pic credit: @darceysilva/staceysilvatv/Instagram

One woman claimed that she paid £6,000 in 2019 at Comfort Zone for breast implants and a tummy tuck surgery that was botched and left her scarred and needing reconstructive surgery.

Another woman told a horrific story that her breast implants “[fell] out of her chest” after a botched surgery at the Turkish clinic. She had unexpected complications and contracted a bacterium that attacked her skin.

They have also been accused of pressuring vulnerable patients into getting additional procedures that have been perceived as “money-grabbing.” One woman’s experience was even captured on a British TV show, Sun, Sea, and Surgery.

Darcey and Stacey Silva will have more than just cosmetic surgery drama on Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey

Darcey and Stacey’s wild antics seem to be the reason why they can never find stability in their relationships. They are either the victims of outside drama or are the ones creating their own problems.

Darcey’s trust issues with fiance Georgi and Stacey’s surface-seeming relationship with Florian will be at the forefront of the drama this season on Darcey & Stacey.

The sisters will have a lot of obstacles to overcome if they want to be successful in life, love, and business.

Darcey & Stacey Season 2 debuts on Monday, July 19 at 8/7c on TLC.