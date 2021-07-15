90 Day Fiance: Darcey Silva’s new look gets roasted by critics

Darcey Silva’s latest physical changes with cosmetic surgery and filters got her critics talking and giving merciless opinions. Pic credit: TLC

With Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey set to premiere soon, Darcey debuted a new filtered and cosmetically enhanced look that made her critics take notice and share their opinions on the change.

In Darcey’s original story post, she captioned the video “Barbie touch ups” and tagged her plastic surgeon as well as the dentist that apparently did something to her teeth.

Darcey is no stranger to plastic surgery procedures and is very open about her work, but her critics are saying that she has gone completely over the top.

The heavy filters Darcey always uses on her photos and video did not help the case that she went too far either.

Darcey Silva critics roasted her new filtered and enhanced look

Darcey posted a video to her Instagram story where she showed off the cosmetic changes to her physical appearance, and she tagged the plastic surgery group that did her work.

Darcey’s critics were very vocal about the latest differences in Darcey’s look and took to Instagram to voice their merciless opinions.

The well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page, @that_mommy_says_bad_words, reposted a still from Darcey’s video and offered the caption, “I literally have no words…”

The subsequent discussion of Darcey’s new looks turned into more of a roast.

Another popular fan page, @90_day_alltheway, wrote, “Looks like she’s wearing one of those plastic Halloween masks I wore as a kid.”

Another onlooker went so far as to say, “I’m all for changing things we don’t like about ourselves but how sad to have your self esteem that far into the toilet . She needs therapy . The “Doctors” who keep doing this work should have their licences reviewed or revoked.”

One person remarked that the photo is heavily filtered while another person asked if Darcey was the famous drag queen RuPaul.

Another commenter referenced, “It looks like the purge masks. SMDH.”

Aside from calling her scary someone also exclaimed, “What is she doing!? She’s four years older than me! This isn’t necessary!”

Darcey Silva’s critics gave their merciless opinions on her latest look. Pic credit: @that_mommy_says_bad_words/Instagram

The upcoming season of Darcey & Stacey looks like it will serve a lot of drama

Darcey likes to create problems where there are none and always finds herself in intense and dramatic situations because of her large and difficult personality.

Her sister Stacey tends to be more reasonable but still attracts drama with her decisions and opinions.

Both of them are in rocky relationships, which should prove interesting to watch based on how entertaining Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey was.

Darcey & Stacey Season 2 debuts on Monday, July 19 at 8/7c on TLC.