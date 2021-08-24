Darcey Silva’s parenting skills have come into question after critics pointed out that her priorities are mixed up

Darcey’s critics had a lot to say about her recent transgression with priorities. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey’s actions on the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey have reinvigorated critics’ beliefs that Darcey has questionable parenting skills because her priorities are so mixed up.

Darcey & Stacey viewers pointed out Darcey’s tendencies to choose men over her children, to use excuses to continue toxic relationships, and how she uses the pandemic to not have to parent her daughters.

All of this hate towards Darcey was sparked when her dad and daughters got exposed to COVID-19 from a party planner Darcey sent over to her dad’s house to make arrangements for Aniko’s sweet sixteen.

After finding out the news of the exposure, Darcey felt like the best thing for her to do would be to invite Georgi back to Connecticut even though none of the issues were resolved.

Darcey Silva’s critics attacked her on social media

On Instagram, a popular 90 Day Fiance fan page, @darceysrevengewig, posted a still of Darcey receiving roses from Georgi with a banner reading across the top, “Me when my kids and dad are quarantined from Covid exposure and I don’t have to be bothered to celebrate any birthdays.”

The caption for the harsh post said, “okay okay. i know she was probably in a rough spot… but…. Just because you are going through covid woes does not mean you should go back to a toxic relationship as an excuse to get some (eggplant emoji).”

The post sparked a discussion about Darcey’s parenting, priorities, and motives.

One onlooker slammed Darcey by saying, “She doesnt care about kids… just her men and plastic surgery. Her father is parenting the girls.”

Another touched on what they think Darcey was thinking. They remarked, “Darcey took the bait. Birthday umm… No, Goerge Geee is here.16th birthday is off!”

Someone else commented that Darcey used her daughters’ COVID-19 exposure as an excuse to get intimacy from Georgi.

One critic talked about Darcey’s toxic traits in relationships. They stated, “And after all his “lies” and bs, she takes him right back. Who cares if he’s still married. She’s so pathetic.”

Critics discussed Darcey’s parenting. Pic credit: @darceysrevengewig/Instagram

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev are still together present day

Georgi recently made a loving Instagram post for Darcey despite all of the drama and break-ups they have been through on Darcey & Stacey.

As viewers and followers know, however, Darcey and Georgi’s relationship changes by the day, and their public picture could be a bandaid on a larger relationship problem.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out what else this tumultuous couple will put each other through this season.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.