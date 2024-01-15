Did 90 Day Fiance couple Jasmine and Gino split? Here’s what she had to say

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s relationship history is a turbulent one that has left us wondering whether they’ve got what it takes to make it last.

Ever since they debuted on the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, we’ve watched their rollercoaster of a love story unfold.

Jasmine’s fiery temper and jealous nature don’t mesh with Gino’s more laidback personality and the stark contrast in their personalities has been the cause of many fights between these two.

It’s all or nothing with Jasmine and Gino, too. Whenever they get into an argument, it quickly turns venomous, but they usually find a way to get back into each other’s good graces.

We got to watch an example of their hot-and-cold relationship play out this week on 90 Day Fiance.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Gino re-proposed to Jasmine during an outdoor, rooftop dinner in Miami, Florida, and the two shared a teary-eyed moment that left us thinking perhaps they were going to move past their disagreements once and for all.

But, not so fast, said Jasmine, who brought up to Gino that she accepted thousands of dollars from her ex, Dane, to help fund her butt implant surgery.

Did Jasmine and Gino split following their latest feud?

The admission was a punch in the gut to Gino, who accused Jasmine of killing all the momentum after such a wonderful trip together.

Their scene left us wondering whether that was the last straw and they’ve decided to go their separate ways.

Following the episode, Jasmine opened up her DMs when she answered some questions in an Instagram Story Q&A.

One of Jasmine’s followers asked what many of us were wondering: “Are you single?”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine dances around the question when asked whether she’s single

Jasmine didn’t give her fans a clear-cut answer, instead replying, “I can’t answer this but I’m a highly confident woman.”

The Panamanian native continued, “Whatever works, works and if not- I have tons of options cause I’m the prize Period.”

Jasmine’s response surely didn’t make it seem as though things are going strong between her and Gino at the moment.

Gino and Jasmine’s social media activity raises a lot of question marks

Despite their tumultuous history, the couple ended up tying the knot in Michigan in June 2023, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

While Jasmine has chosen not to share any photos of herself and Gino on her personal Instagram feed, Gino has uploaded quite a few.

And, on their joint Instagram account, @jasmine.gino, there are plenty more photos of Jasmine and Gino during happy times together.

Curiously, Jasmine also hasn’t been sporting her new ring on social media. Gino upgraded her original engagement ring with a bigger, authentic diamond on Sunday’s episode, but in her recent photos, her ring finger has been bare.

It’s always a possibility that Jasmine is keeping her and Gino’s relationship status hush-hush until Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance commences, but it certainly is interesting that Gino is broadcasting their love while she’s keeping it under wraps.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.