Loren Brovarnik responds to critics who say Loren & Alexei: Before the 90 Days is scripted

Loren poses for a selfie on Instagram. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik had a message for Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days viewers who feel the show is scripted.

Following their appearance on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance, then several spinoffs, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik got their own spinoff.

After the 90 Days is now in its second season on TLC, and Loren has been talking about the show with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

The reality TV star recently promoted this season of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days in her Instagram Stories.

Posing her hand under her chin and with an emphatic expression on her face, Loren told her fans and followers, “Trust me. You do NOT want to miss tonight’s episode! Trust me!”

In another slide, Loren continued to advertise this week’s episode of After the 90 Days, along with a screenshot of a clip. She added, “Seriously you don’t want to miss tonight’s episode!”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren’s next slide was seemingly in response to Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days critics who have said the show is inauthentic.

Loren Brovarnik has a message for critics who say Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is scripted

She face-palmed herself in the next slide, this time with an exasperated expression on her face.

“For everyone saying ‘oh it’s scripted’ … I can assure you, it’s not,” Loren captioned the pic.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alexei’s storyline on Season 2 of After the 90 Days

This season’s storyline on After the 90 Days has revolved around Loren and Alexei’s desire to move their growing family to Israel, Alexei’s native country.

However, Loren’s parents, Marlene and Bryan, who accompanied Loren and Alexei on their trip to Israel, aren’t happy at all about the idea. Things came to a head when Bryan suggested that Loren speak to a child custody attorney to find out what her rights would be if she changed her mind and decided to move back to the U.S.

Loren felt as though her parents were overstepping their bounds and meddling in her and Alexei’s business. Loren was also shocked that her parents didn’t show her more support and made her look as though she didn’t have the backbone to make her own decisions without their influence.

Whether or not Loren and Alexei will move to Israel remains to be seen, so viewers will need to continue to tune in every Monday to find out what they ultimately decide for their family.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.