90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg says boyfriend Topher can adopt son with Jihoon Lee

This has been a big week for former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg who officially got a divorce from Jihoon Lee.

Deavan has made many claims regarding the formal end of her and Jihoon’s life together. She has said that Jihoon has not tried to contact their son Taeyang in almost two years and that their storyline on The Other Way was manufactured.

Furthermore, Deavan revealed that her boyfriend, Topher Park, can now adopt Taeyang.

The Other Way viewers watched Deavan and Jihoon’s disastrous relationship play out over the first two seasons of the hit 90 Day spinoff.

Deavan earned herself a lot of criticism from viewers about how things ended between her and Jihoon with her taking the kids back to America and not returning as promised.

Deavan has been posting up a storm through her Instagram stories since she broke the news that she and Jihoon are officially done on paper.

During her Q&A with 90 Day fans on Instagram, Deavan asserted that she has full custody of her son Taeyang and answered a question about making her boyfriend Topher a permanent part of Taeyang’s life.

Deavan was asked, “Will your son be able to be adopted by [Topher]?”

To which, Deavan replied, “Yes he can.”

Deavan used the family photo she took with Topher and her two kids from previous relationships where she announced her current pregnancy as the backdrop to her answer.

Deavan did not elaborate on whether adoption would occur or if they have any plans for him to adopt her daughter Drascilla.

Who is Topher Park?

Amid speculation that Deavan’s relationship with Topher had a shady genesis, Deavan revealed they met on an international flight to Korea before she was ever involved with Jihoon.

Topher has dabbled as an actor, although Deavan said that that was dated information and that he was a Beverly Hills accountant.

These days, Topher appears to do a lot of partnerships with alcohol companies because his Instagram is full of promotional content.

Topher and Deavan are also active on their YouTube account, where they detail their life with the kids.

Deavan and Topher suffered a miscarriage before this latest pregnancy announcement.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.