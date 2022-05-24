90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg says Jihoon Lee hasn’t reached out to his son in 2 years

Deavan Clegg made allegations that her 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way ex, Jihoon Lee, has not contacted their son in two years. Pic credit: TLC

Deavan Clegg has been on a tear against her now-ex-husband and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way partner Jihoon Lee since announcing that their divorce was official on social media last night.

In one of her Instagram story posts, Deavan answered a 90 Day viewer’s question about whether Jihoon contacted their son, Taeyang.

In her response, she slammed Jihoon as an absent father who has not tried to reach out to his son in almost two years.

Deavan’s allegations come as she has even gone so far as to allege that her and Jihoon’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way storyline was manufactured.

Deavan Clegg claims that Jihoon Lee has not contacted their son in about two years

Deavan gave an accusatory response to a 90 Day Fiance viewer’s question about whether Jihoon contacts their son Taeyang.

In her answer, Deavan wrote, “In October it will be officially 2 years since he has tried to call or reach out to Taeyang.”

She continued, “During the gofundme and Divorce he never reached out. His team tried to claim we were preventing him from reaching out. Which we proved false. It was the other way around. We tried to reach out and even had to schedule Webcam visits which we never got a response for.”

Deavan ended her claims by saying, “This was the main reason why I was awarded full custody during the divorce. Now it is permanent.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Deavan gave a pointed answer to a 90 Day Fiance fan’s question. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Jihoon has not responded to Deavan’s allegations.

Deavan Clegg recently announced that she is pregnant with her boyfriend, Topher Park

All drama with Jihoon aside, Deavan recently shared the news with 90 Day Fiance fans that she and her boyfriend Topher Park were expecting.

They made the announcement through a family photo on Deavan’s Instagram page, where her baby bump was visible.

This will be Deavan’s third child, all with different fathers.

The 90 Day community has widely criticized Deavan for how things ended with Jihoon and what happened in their breakup’s aftermath. Deavan left Korea under the guise that she just needed a break and would be back to work on her and Jihoon’s marriage.

However, Deavan took the kids back to America and never went back to Korea, and was in a new relationship with Topher a very short time later.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.