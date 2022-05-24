90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg admits storyline with Jihoon Lee was fake— never had a romantic connection

Deavan Clegg admits to fake scenes on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: FamilyVanny/YouTube/TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg is spilling all the tea now that her divorce from Jihoon Lee is official!

The reality TV personality shared the news along with plans to open up about everything that happened between them in an upcoming video.

In the meantime, Deavan has been answering questions on social media, and she recently admitted that her storyline with Jihoon Lee was fake.

Deavan noted that they didn’t have a romantic connection, but she had medical bills to pay off, and Jihoon was in debt, so they agreed to film the show to get paid.

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee had no romantic connection

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum opened up about her relationship with Jihoon Lee after announcing their divorce.

Deavan admitted on her Instagram Story that despite what we saw on TV, she and Jihoon never had “a romantic connection to begin with” after being asked why she left him.

“We both felt this way and had talked about it several times,” she confessed.”We did everything for the show because he had debts and I had medical bills to pay.”

The 25-year-old revealed that she never even “slept in the same bed” with Jihoon and explained they “faked it for YouTube and the show.” Furthermore, she noted that after Jihoon “became abusive,“ she made him stay at his parents’ home.

Deavan said she never intended to stay in South Korea, but COVID-19 hit before she could leave.

Despite already ending their relationship, the pair “decided to film the season” anyway.

Deavan Clegg admits she and Jihoon Lee faked it for TV

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star continued to explain how she and Jihoon Lee tricked fans into believing their relationship. Deavan admitted that most of what they filmed in Season 1 was fake.

“96% was fake,” confessed Deavan, who noted that her Korean wedding to her now ex-husband was just for show.

“We were already married on paper. It wasn’t either of our ideas to get married but his parents insisted to make it work,” she noted. “We both thought we were doing the right thing and feelings could happen later on.”

Another fake story was that “I never moved to Korea in Season 1,” shared Deavan. “We planned a seven-day trip because filming insisted we had to film scenes in Korea…I was never going to move.”

Deavan said half of what they filmed in Season 2 was fake and noted that after a while, they were “both in it just to get paid.”

“We knew if we didn’t finish the season and spoke out, we wouldn’t get paid,” she admitted.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.