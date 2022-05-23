90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg is officially divorced from Jihoon Lee and she ‘couldn’t be happier’

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee are divorced. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg is admittedly happier than ever now that her divorce from Jihoon Lee is official. It’s been a long and arduous journey for the couple who parted ways years ago but were unable to get divorced due to several roadblocks.

However, after two years of trying to part ways with her ex, Deavan just revealed that the judge has finally signed off on her divorce. She shared the update on social media and exclaimed that she is happy to close this chapter of her life and finally move on.

She also shared plans to release a video and talk about the “hell” she experienced during her relationship with Jihoon. The 25-year-old who shares a son, Taeyang with, Jihoon also revealed that she was awarded full custody of the three-year-old.

Deavan Clegg couldn’t be happier now that she’s divorced from Jihoon Lee

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star just shared the update on her Instagram Story and revealed that she and Jihoon Leee and no longer man and wife.

“After an almost two-year battle, I am officially DIVORCED. I couldn’t be happier,” wrote Deavan. “This journey was very difficult and draining.”

She then explained that the divorce proceedings dragged on for a long time because of Jihoon– who fired his lawyer and stopped showing up to court.

“After almost a year of the judge postponing and extending dates for my ex to respond, we finally made it to court,” said Deavan. “After a year of frustration, I can finally close this chapter.”

That chapter involved a tumultuous breakup between the former couple followed by claims of abuse by Deavan Clegg.

She claimed that Jihoon and his mother abused her daughter Drascilla while they were still living in South Korea– a claim Jihoon has denied.

However, it seems Deavan plans to shed more light on these allegations now that her divorce from Jihoon is official.

Deavan Clegg plans to speak on the ‘hell’ she endured with Jihoon Lee

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star shared more details about her divorce and note that she was “awarded full sole and physical custody” of her and Jihoon’s son, Taeyang.

It’s been years since Jihoon has seen his son and he wrote an emotional message for the toddler last year and noted that he wants to bring him back to South Korea.

We’ll have to see how that pans out, but Deavan plans to say a lot more about her tumultuous marriage to Jihoon.

“I can finally speak out about my experience and the hell we went through as a family,” said Deavan. “I plan on releasing a video soon.”

