Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg details abuse complaint against Jihoon Lee in South Korea


90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee - Deavan Clegg
90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg said she filed a complaint against Jihoon Lee in South Korea. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way OG Deavan Clegg has shared more details about the child abuse complaint she reportedly filed against Jihoon Lee in South Korea.

The mother of two and her team confirmed that a complaint was made and is now being looked into.

Previously, it was reported that Deavan called the South Korean authorities to report Jihoon and his mom, Jung Lee, for allegedly abusing her daughter, Drascilla.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Now, the reality star has confirmed the reports and revealed more details about the complaint.

monsterscriticsreality

115 82

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

#90DayFiance star Kalani Faagata shared during a recent Instagram Q&A session that she struggles...

View

Feb 10

0 0
Open
#90DayFiance star Kalani Faagata shared during a recent Instagram Q&A session that she struggles with mental health. She opens up about her anxiety and how she's staying strong for her children at the link in bio.⁠♥️ (📸Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #90dayfiance #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90day #90day #90dayfiancerecap #90dayfiancehappilyever #90dayfiancetellall #KalaniFaagata #90dayfiancetheotherway #B90 #TLC #90dayfiancefan #90dayfianceobsessed #beforethe90days #IGTV #IGTV90dayfiance #kalaniandansuelo #90dayfiancekalani #personoftheyear

#90DayFiance star Kalani Faagata shared during a recent Instagram Q&A session that she struggles with mental health. She opens up about her anxiety and how she's staying strong for her children at the link in bio.⁠♥️
(📸Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#90dayfiance #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90day #90day #90dayfiancerecap #90dayfiancehappilyever #90dayfiancetellall #KalaniFaagata #90dayfiancetheotherway #B90 #TLC #90dayfiancefan #90dayfianceobsessed #beforethe90days #IGTV #IGTV90dayfiance #kalaniandansuelo #90dayfiancekalani #personoftheyear ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

#90DayFiance's Deavan Clegg is drawing criticism for a misleading post implying that Jihoon Lee...

View

Feb 8

1 0
Open
#90DayFiance's Deavan Clegg is drawing criticism for a misleading post implying that Jihoon Lee is "dead." Her IG post contained a photo of her and Jihoon with sad emojis covering their faces and the words "#90DayFiance Star Dead" "Swipe Up." The thing is, the post linked to a year-old article about Angela Deem's mother's death. Clickbait too far? Details at link in the bio. ⁠ (📸 Pic credit: TLC)⁠ ----------------------------⁠ #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #deavanclegg #jihoonlee #deavanjihoon

#90DayFiance's Deavan Clegg is drawing criticism for a misleading post implying that Jihoon Lee is "dead." Her IG post contained a photo of her and Jihoon with sad emojis covering their faces and the words "#90DayFiance Star Dead" "Swipe Up." The thing is, the post linked to a year-old article about Angela Deem's mother's death. Clickbait too far? Details at link in the bio. ⁠
(📸 Pic credit: TLC)⁠
----------------------------⁠
#90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #deavanclegg #jihoonlee #deavanjihoon ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

(Volume on) We just thought you should know in case you didn’t already.😏 Just your friendly ...

View

Feb 7

6 0
Open
(Volume on) We just thought you should know in case you didn’t already.😏 Just your friendly morning PSA from Monsters & Critics Reality. . . . . #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90day #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance_

(Volume on) We just thought you should know in case you didn’t already.😏 Just your friendly morning PSA from Monsters & Critics Reality.
.
.
.
.
#90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90day #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance_ ...

6 0

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg confirms abuse investigation against Jihoon Lee in South Korea

Deavan, who is embroiled in an ongoing divorce and custody battle with Jihoon, made a statement after been queried as to the status of the abuse complaint.

The 90 Day Fiance star and her agency, BrandBomb Marketing, told InTouch: “Police have received the evidence of abuse and are taking it very seriously and working with us closely. The investigation is ongoing, so we will not be able to speak further.”

Jihoon’s legal team responds

Meanwhile, Jihoon Lee’s attorney, Joseph Alamilla, responded to Deavan Clegg’s claims, questioning why it took her so long to report Jihoon when she previously had the opportunity to do it when she was still living in South Korea.

“It is my understanding that Deavan initiated an investigation in South Korea almost a year after having left South Korea with her daughter and Jihoon’s son,” Alamilla noted. “She did not make a complaint while she lived there and only filed the complaint after he filed his answer and counterclaim in this case.”

The 90 Day Fiance star’s lawyer added that they are now seeking to obtain a copy of the actual complaint. “It is unclear why she would wait so long to make such an allegation, but again we should have more information soon,” Alamilla said.

90 Day Fiance ex-couple contradicts each other in abortion rumors

Meanwhile, Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg have contradicting accounts of how they lost their second child. The 90 Day Fiance stars addressed the abortion rumors, both giving their side of the stories.

Jihoon claimed their second pregnancy “was ended with a planned and scheduled abortion.” The South Korean dad maintained that his ex-wife “did not have a miscarriage,” despite her earlier claims.

However, Deavan refuted her ex-husband’s statement. The 90 Day Fiance star insisted that she did not terminate her second pregnancy on purpose. She said she’s “appalled” and “disgusted” by the abortion rumors. Deavan also threatened to sue those who spread the “false claims.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.

Latest posts by Estelle Miller (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x