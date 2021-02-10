90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg details abuse complaint against Jihoon Lee in South Korea

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg said she filed a complaint against Jihoon Lee in South Korea. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way OG Deavan Clegg has shared more details about the child abuse complaint she reportedly filed against Jihoon Lee in South Korea.

The mother of two and her team confirmed that a complaint was made and is now being looked into.

Previously, it was reported that Deavan called the South Korean authorities to report Jihoon and his mom, Jung Lee, for allegedly abusing her daughter, Drascilla.

Now, the reality star has confirmed the reports and revealed more details about the complaint.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg confirms abuse investigation against Jihoon Lee in South Korea

Deavan, who is embroiled in an ongoing divorce and custody battle with Jihoon, made a statement after been queried as to the status of the abuse complaint.

The 90 Day Fiance star and her agency, BrandBomb Marketing, told InTouch: “Police have received the evidence of abuse and are taking it very seriously and working with us closely. The investigation is ongoing, so we will not be able to speak further.”

Jihoon’s legal team responds

Meanwhile, Jihoon Lee’s attorney, Joseph Alamilla, responded to Deavan Clegg’s claims, questioning why it took her so long to report Jihoon when she previously had the opportunity to do it when she was still living in South Korea.

“It is my understanding that Deavan initiated an investigation in South Korea almost a year after having left South Korea with her daughter and Jihoon’s son,” Alamilla noted. “She did not make a complaint while she lived there and only filed the complaint after he filed his answer and counterclaim in this case.”

The 90 Day Fiance star’s lawyer added that they are now seeking to obtain a copy of the actual complaint. “It is unclear why she would wait so long to make such an allegation, but again we should have more information soon,” Alamilla said.

90 Day Fiance ex-couple contradicts each other in abortion rumors

Meanwhile, Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg have contradicting accounts of how they lost their second child. The 90 Day Fiance stars addressed the abortion rumors, both giving their side of the stories.

Jihoon claimed their second pregnancy “was ended with a planned and scheduled abortion.” The South Korean dad maintained that his ex-wife “did not have a miscarriage,” despite her earlier claims.

However, Deavan refuted her ex-husband’s statement. The 90 Day Fiance star insisted that she did not terminate her second pregnancy on purpose. She said she’s “appalled” and “disgusted” by the abortion rumors. Deavan also threatened to sue those who spread the “false claims.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.