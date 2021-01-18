90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg ‘reports Jihoon Lee and mom to police for alleged child abuse’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg reportedly called police in South Korea yesterday to report Jihoon Lee and his mom Jung Lee for alleged child abuse.

It comes amid the pair’s ongoing custody battle, with the latest details shared by Jihoon’s GoFundMe organizer, Amanda Crosby, following a conversation with his lawyer Joseph Alamilla.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg ‘reports Jihoon Lee to South Korean authorities’

According to Crosby, Deavan contacted South Korean police to report her former husband for alleged child abuse, including her ex-mother-in-law, Jung Lee, in the complaint as well.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum has previously alleged that Jihoon and his mom physically abused her daughter Drascilla.

At the time, Deavan said she had already taken legal action over the abuse claims, implying that it triggered her divorce from Jihoon. However, it was later claimed by Jihoon’s lawyer that she “made no mention of any kind of abuse” on her paperwork.

Deavan’s mom Elicia Clegg accused of harassment

Writing on Instagram yesterday, Crosby also claimed that a report had been made to police after Deaven’s mother Elicia Clegg allegedly confronted a relative of someone she thought had been trolling her daughter online.

Crosby alleged that Elicia turned up unannounced at the relative’s home after believing she had uncovered the identity of a person behind an Instagram account that Deaven has been trying to take down.

It’s claimed the relative then called the Layton Police Department and reported the incident. Crosby alleged that Elicia “lied about how she obtained the resident’s address and information”, and said the family “will report any harassment going forward” initiated by Deavan and her family.

90 Day Fiance: Is Deavan causing more trouble for herself?

The latest allegations have caused mixed reactions online — with many 90 Day Fiance fans believing the claims, if true, will not help her legal case against Jihoon.

Some think it also shows she feels threatened by a countersuit launched by Jihoon, who earlier this month revealed how much he and his parents miss his son Taeyang.

Neither Deaven or Elicia have spoken out about the latest claims.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.