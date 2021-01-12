90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg’s divorce due to ‘irreconcilable differences’ and not abuse, says Jihoon Lee’s lawyer

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee are faced with more controversies as details about their ongoing divorce come to light. Following their split last year, the two have thrown numerous accusations against each other.

Deavan, in particular, dropped some serious abuse allegations against Jihoon. At the time, she implied it was one of the reasons why she decided to file for divorce. Is there any truth to it?

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee’s team shares details about Deavan Clegg’s divorce filing

Looks like Jihoon Lee and his team are eager to win their legal bout against Deavan Clegg. The 90 Day Fiance alum recently took necessary steps to counter his ex-wife’s claims, just in time before the deadline.

Now, Jihoon’s GoFundMe organizer, Amanda Crosby, shared more details about the ex-couple’s ongoing divorce. In a lengthy Instagram post, she opposed Deavan’s earlier claims, which put the mother of two in a bad light.

Crosby recalled the time when 90 Day Fiance’s Deavan Clegg claimed she already filed for divorce around October last year. At the time, she said she was waiting for Jihoon Lee to sign the paperwork, adding that court proceedings were already in place.

However, Crosby refuted such claims. According to her, Jihoon’s attorney informed them that Deavan “didn’t file a single thing until the end of November.”

Deavan’s abuse claims against Jihoon

Jihoon Lee’s campaign organizer, Amanda Crosby, also accused Deavan Clegg of lying about her abuse allegations. The 90 Day Fiance mom claimed her ex-husband did “vile things” to her daughter, Drascilla.

Deavan alleged Jihoon pulled out her daughter’s hair, leaving her with a bald patch. The supposed violent act led the tattooed model to pack her things and leave South Korea, along with Drascilla and Taeyang.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way dad Jihoon Lee already admitted that he did pull Drascilla’s hair but only to teach her a lesson. He said Deavan’s daughter has been causing a lot of trouble at school, prompting him to “discipline” her.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan’s real reason for divorce revealed

Deavan Clegg said she already filed a case against Jihoon Lee for allegedly abusing Drascilla. The 90 Day Fiance star shared evidence of the supposed violent act but refused to share further details as the case is supposedly already in court.

Deavan also implied that the alleged abuse triggered her decision to divorce from Jihoon. However, Amanda Crosby revealed that it’s far from the actual reason she listed in her case.

In the same post, she revealed that Deavan Clegg “made NO MENTION of any kind of abuse” on all of the paperwork she filed. Instead, Deavan cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind it. Fans should keep an eye out as the case continues to move forward.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.