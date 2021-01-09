90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee’s GoFundMe still far from reaching goal – Who’s paying for his lawyer?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee is wasting no time with his custody battle against his ex-wife, Deavan Clegg. Shortly after getting approval for his donation drive, the South Korean dad officially lawyered up and filed a countersuit.

All this happened despite the lack of sufficient funds from Jihoon’s GoFundMe. The TLC star’s fundraiser is still far from hitting its target, almost a week after it was verified. So who’s paying for Jihoon’s legal fees?

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee’s fundraiser still far from hitting target

Looks like Jihoon Lee’s GoFundMe is still far from reaching its $50,000 goal. The 90 Day Fiance star’s campaign is slowly making progress, despite all the publicity on social media.

As of this writing, the TLC star’s International Custody Battle fundraiser has amassed over $3,000, just one week after it started receiving donations again.

Its organizer, Amanda Grayce Crosby, said they’ve been promoting the campaign “like crazy” to get the word out and get Jihoon’s lawyer the “money he deserves.”

Despite the slow progress of his GoFundMe, 90 Day Fiance’s Jihoon Lee doesn’t seem worried at all. The father of one remains positive, now that they have a “well-capable” lawyer on their side.

Who’s paying for Jihoon’s lawyer?

It was revealed that Jihoon Lee hired Joseph Alamilla, an experienced family law attorney based in Utah. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star has high hopes that Alamilla will be able to win his case against Deavan Clegg.

And it looks like Alamilla is more than willing to helping Jihoon, even with no money on hand. Apparently, he already started working on the case while Crosby is still raising the funds for Jihoon Lee.

Crosby revealed that Jihoon’s attorney “is not waiting for the $50,000 to come in”. The 90 Day Fiance star’s lawyer also helped with the fundraiser by setting up a PayPal account listed under his law firm’s name.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg surprised by ex-husband’s counter-attack?

Meanwhile, Jihoon Lee’s lawyer revealed that he had to act quickly. He said the TLC star was about to “lose all of his rights to his son” had they not responded this week. Joseph C. Alamilla pointed out that if they haven’t answered back, Deavan Clegg’s party could move to default, which could terminate her ex-husband’s parental rights.

Many are now wondering about Deavan Clegg’s reaction to Jihoon Lee’s timely response. The mother of two has been accused of intentionally filing her paperwork knowing that her ex-husband wouldn’t be able to do anything because he’s in South Korea.

Things are about to go from bad to worse as the plot thickens between Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.