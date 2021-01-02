90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee’s GoFundMe approved, Deavan Clegg worried?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee recently acknowledged a fundraiser launched under his name. The ex-husband of Deavan Clegg confirmed that the donation drive is, in fact, legitimate and that the creator is already in contact with him.

The controversial GoFundMe aims to help Jihoon push through with a custody battle against Deavan. This is after the mother of two allegedly refused to let her ex-husband be part of Taeyang’s life. Here’s the latest update on his campaign.

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee’s GoFundMe officially verified

Shortly after 90 Day Fiance star Jihoon Lee confirmed his connection to a GoFundMe campaign, its organizer, Amanda Crosby announced that it has been officially verified. The fundraiser was initially put on hold after its validity was questioned by the platform.

As a result, it became inaccessible to potential donors. At that time, Amanda reached out to Deavan Clegg’s ex-husband and managed to get permission to run the campaign under his name. Jihoon himself confirmed that he knows about it and even thanked those who already donated.

It didn’t take long for GoFundMe to lift its restrictions to Jihoon Lee’s donation drive. As soon as they submitted all requirements, the 90 Day Fiance celeb’s fundraiser goes back live.

Amanda announced that it is now ready to accept donations again, hoping to hit its $50,000 goal soon. As of Friday, it already raised over $1000 and still counting. It seems many are willing to help Jihoon fully exercise his right as a father to Taeyang.

Jihoon eager to push through with custody battle

90 Day Fiance’s Jihoon Lee seems determined to fight Deavan Clegg in a custody battle over their son Taeyang. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way OG is optimistic about his GoFundMe, titled, “International Custody Battle.”

By the looks of it, Jihoon and his team already have a plan in place for once they reach their target. He said the donations will be put in a trust fund with a lawyer who will serve as his representative in the U.S.

Jihoon Lee is also likely to come face-to-face with Deavan Clegg in America. The 90 Day Fiance star plans to personally defend himself in court once the hearing begins.

Jihoon said he has “chosen the fastest way” to get back his son, Taeyang. It remains uncertain if things will go his way in what appears to be a nasty legal bout with Deavan.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg worried or not?

Meanwhile, Deavan Clegg remains quiet about Jihoon Lee’s GoFundMe. The 90 Day Fiance star has yet to comment about the matter. However, she did have a lot to say about something else.

Shortly after Jihoon announced his fundraiser, 90 Day Fiance’s Deavan Clegg called out TLC for its alleged fake storyline about them. She shared a screenshot of offensive and threatening messages she claimed to receive regularly.

In a series of messages, the anonymous user threatened to kill Deavan and her daughter Drascilla. He/She also called Deavan offensive names while showing support to Jihoon.

“TLC and Sharp, I hope you’re proud of yourself and take your storyline you wanted,” Deavan Clegg wrote, referring to her stint on the show. “Thanks so much. $1000 an episode, what a joke!”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.