90 Day Fiance: Elicia Clegg insists Deavan did not kidnap Taeyang, says Jihoon just won’t visit son

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Elicia Clegg continues to defend Deavan Clegg from haters online. The aspiring writer lashed out at those who accused her daughter of “kidnapping” Taeyang Scuti Lee.

It can be recalled that Deavan took her son with her when she returned to America, allegedly without Jihoon’s consent. However, she denied such claims, adding that her ex-husband knew about her plans all along.

90 Day Fiance: Elicia Clegg cries foul over kidnapping claims against Deavan Clegg

Looks like Elicia Clegg is fed up with all the accusations being thrown at Deavan Clegg. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star cried foul over claims that her daughter technically abducted her and Jihoon Lee’s little boy, Taeyang Scuti Lee.

Elicia took to Instagram and gave her two cents about the never-ending issue. The doting grandmother maintained that Deavan did not abduct her own son.

She pointed out that “international parental kidnapping” is taken seriously in the U.S. and that there’s no way Deavan will do it.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb added that accusing Deavan of kidnapping “harms all parties”. Elicia said it’s not right to use such a term as it will have a negative effect on Taeyang.

Fans not buying it, Elicia blames the show

But not everyone’s impressed with Elicia Clegg’s defensive remarks about Deavan Clegg. Many 90 Day Fiance fans pointed out that the way Deavan left Jihoon was just wrong.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan Clegg flew back to Utah amid the pandemic. She brought along her kids, Drascilla and Taeyang. Deavan promised Jihoon she would go back but that didn’t happen.

Fans noted that Jihoon Lee did not give his permission for Deavan Clegg to permanently migrate his son to the U.S. And since there’s no consent from the father, many considered the move an abduction.

However, Elicia Clegg insisted that what viewers saw on TV was just a small portion of a bigger picture. She implied that the hit TLC series was not able to show the real story.

90 Day Fiance: Elicia insists Jihoon Lee can visit Taeyang anytime

Elicia Clegg also denied claims that Deavan Clegg prohibited Jihoon Lee from seeing their child Taeyang Scuti Lee. The 90 Day Fiance alum said her son-in-law can visit his one-year-old son anytime.

Deavan’s mother cited that all South Korean citizens are welcome to America for a duration of 90 days without a visa. Elicia added that Jihoon can come with no restrictions despite the coronavirus pandemic. But she said Jihoon just doesn’t want to do it.

Elicia Clegg’s statement is a far cry from what Jihoon Lee revealed earlier this year. The 90 Day Fiance star previously expressed his heartbreak for not seeing Taeyang after his split from Deavan. At the time, he said his ex-wife blocked all means of contact with him.

Things went from bad to worse for Jihoon when he learned that Deavan Clegg already started a new relationship with Christopher Park. The new guy also took on his role as a father to Taeyang.

