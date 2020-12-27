90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee tired of Deavan Clegg’s ‘growing lips,’ tells her to get off social media

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way OG Jihoon Lee is not a fan of Deavan Clegg’s pouty lips and he’s not ashamed to show it.

The South Korean native made it clear that he’s not impressed with his ex-wife’s ever-changing looks, particularly her “growing lips.”

Jihoon also gave his two cents about the never-ending drama involving Deavan on social media.

See his savage comments below.

Jihoon Lee savagely disses Deavan Clegg

Jihoon Lee is no longer keeping quiet about Deavan Clegg’s accusations against him. The 90 Day Fiance cast member broke his silence after his ex-wife posted a lengthy rant about the hate she’s been getting online lately. The mother of two implied her ex-husband’s supporters have been targeting her, throwing mean comments about her on social media.

But Jihoon Lee is not having any of Deavan Clegg’s latest tirade. Instead of responding to her claims, he threw shade at his ex-wife for her diva-like antics.

Jihoon bluntly told Deavan that she’s not the star she portrays herself to be on social media.

“You’re not a star, grow up baby,” he wrote.

Jihoon also poked fun at Deavan’s massive pout. He did not hold back in criticizing his ex-wife’s overdone lips.

Jihoon told Deavan to stop growing her lips and focus on her personal growth. Despite his humor, it’s clear that he’s not happy about the way his former wife is acting.

Jihoon tells Deavan to take a break from social media

Jihoon goes on to suggest that Deavan should take a break from social media. The 90 Day Fiance alum noted that the online world can get really toxic.

“Sometimes get out of social media and enjoy your life,” he wrote.

Recently, Jihoon has been keeping a low profile on social media. He also keeps himself busy with his work as a food delivery worker.

Jihoon has said he’s working hard on improving himself for his son, Taeyang. He has not seen him for months now.

Deavan fires back at haters

Meanwhile, Deavan Clegg continues to defend herself from bashers online. Recently, the 90 Day Fiance star said she’s “tired of being attacked” by her critics, particularly those who support Jihoon Lee. She said the attacks against her “makes no sense”.

The tattooed model maintained if there’s someone to blame, it’s her ex-husband. Deavan said Jihoon blocked all means of communication with her. She added that it has been five months since he’s even attempted to reach out.

Deavan also claimed that Jihoon only sent a package for Taeyang once and that he did not pay for it. This is contrary to Jihoon’s claims that he’s been providing for his son as much as he can.

It seems the drama between the former couple is still far from being over.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.