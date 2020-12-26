Deavan Clegg claims ‘she’s done’ with being ‘attacked’ over drama with ex Jihoon Lee

Deavan Clegg is once again lashing out at her haters.

This time, the mom-of-two is taking aim that those who criticize her for not having a relationship with her youngest child, Taeyang’s, father, Jihoon Lee.

Deavan and Jihoon, whose journey was followed on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, share 2-year-old Taeyang.

Although their storyline on the show ended with Deavan telling Jihoon that she and the children would be returning to Korea eventually, 90 Day Fiance fans know that their relationship imploded shortly after. Most of their drama played out on social media.

Deavan has since moved on with her current boyfriend, Topher Park, but that apparently hasn’t stopped the haters from assuming that it’s her fault that Taeyang doesn’t have a relationship with Jihoon, who still resides in Korea.

In her now-deleted Instagram stories, Deavan claimed that she’s “done” with the hate.

Deavan says she’s “tired of being attacked”

In her Instagram stories, Deavan wrote a lengthy message to her haters over a sweet picture of Taeyang.

“I’m getting tired of being attacked,” she began the message. “I want you all to take a step back and truly think for a minute.”

It’s at this point that Deavan delves into her drama with Jihoon and claims it’s not her doing.

90 Day Fiance fans may recall that just a few months ago, Jihoon took to his own Instagram claiming that he had attempted to send a care package to Taeyang but that Deavan had not provided him with the correct address to do so.

At the time, he also included a picture of a box filled with baby clothes and toys.

“My ex [Jihoon Lee] has blocked me from getting any type of contact with him. It’s been five months since he’s tried to ask about Taeyang. He has only ever sent one box to him that he didn’t even purchase..that a fan did,” she claims.

Deavan says she’s not lying about abuse

Deavan then shares that Jihoon didn’t reach out to Taeyang at Christmas and that she’s sticking to her stories of abuse.

“Yesterday was Christmas and no reach out nothing. My daughter [Drascilla] was hurt by this man and I will always 100 percent stand by that I am not lying and I am seeking justice for her,” Deavan writes.

She continues, “So of course I wouldn’t want someone who hurt her around my son. But yet I’m attacked constantly. We have an arrangement because that’s what happens and he has never stood by it.”

Deavan concludes her message by asking, “So why [am] I attacked? Makes no sense and I’m done.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.