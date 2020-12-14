90 Day Fiance fans are sick of Deavan Clegg’s antics, start a GoFundMe to help Jihoon Lee get custody

90 Day Fiance fans have long complained about Deavan and her split with ex-husband Jihoon Lee.

Although the couple has alternated taking shots at one another over social media, fans have lashed out at Deavan and accused her of making false claims against Jihoon and his family for attention.

Well, now a 90 Day Fiance fan from Colorado has reportedly taken it a step further in helping Jihoon.

The fan created a GoFundMe on behalf of Jihoon in order to help him fight for custody of the couple’s 2-year-old son, Taeyang.

The GoFundMe claims to be for Jihoon’s legal fees

The GoFundMe fundraiser is titled International Custody Battle and the purpose is to raise funds to help Jihoon pay for any legal fees he may incur in an attempt to gain custody of his son.

The fundraiser description states, “Please help Jihoon in the custody battle of his wonderful son, Taeyang. Their story garnered international attention from US based television show, and now he needs our help ensuring his rights as a father are fully exercised.”

As of publication, the fundraiser has raised $55.

During a conversation with blogger John Yates on YouTube, the question was raised as to whether or not this GoFundMe was legitimate or a scam. The panel pointed out that Jihoon wasn’t tagged in the marketing for the fundraiser.

Even Deavan’s mom, Elicia Clegg, weighed in.

“I don’t know to what extent Jihoon has to do with anything,” she said.

Fans are tired of Deavan playing the victim

Since news of their split unfolded online, Deavan has been adamant that she’s the victim in the situation.

She has continuously painted Jihoon as the bad guy, going so far as to make claims of abuse against him

Since she so quickly moved on with her boyfriend, Topher Park, fans have questioned if she’s using him to get back at Jihoon. Especially when she posts snaps of him with her son, Taeyang.

In the teaser trailer for a documentary that Deavan and Topher are working on, she also claimed that her 5-year-old daughter, Drascilla, is suffering from PTSD from abuse she suffered while they lived in Korea.

In addition to all of this, Deavan also went on an epic rant about how racist she found Korea to be while she and the children lived there.

It remains unclear if Jihoon is aware or involved with the GoFundMe.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.