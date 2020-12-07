Deavan Clegg paints herself as a victim in toph&her teaser, says daughter Drascilla has PTSD after time in Korea

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg is on to bigger and better adventures with her life, and new boyfriend Topher Park.

Deavan has joined Topher as a producer for his online magazine toph&her.

According to the new teaser trailer for their upcoming documentary, Deavan’s daughter, Drascilla is having a tough time re-adjusting to life in America.

Deavan claims this is due to PTSD from their time in Korea.

During the trailer, which introduces Deavan, Topher, and other creative forces behind the magazine, Deavan explains the impact that life in Korea had on her young daughter, Drascilla.

While filming, Deavan explains that she’s frustrated.

When Topher asks her what made it a hard day, Deavan responded, “She [Drascilla] basically has PTSD from when we were in Korea.”

Later in the trailer, Topher also elaborates on Drascilla’s emotional state.

“She’s screaming. She’s saying, ‘someone was at my window’. So, when I went out there, nobody was there. But it’s like, why would somebody, why would a child just make this up?” he questioned.

Deavan says they fled an abusive situation and she’s thankful for Topher

Topher explained that they were going to hold off on releasing the newest issue of their magazine but ultimately decided to move forward.

“I was gonna forego this issue cuz there was just a lot more that I felt was more important than making an issue. But things changed,” he explained.

The clip then cuts to raw footage of Deavan sitting in what looks to be the couple’s living room.

“We’re being canceled for taking care of the kids and trying to raise kids and being a normal family. But we’re the ones getting canceled,” she said about the harsh criticism the couple has received since her time with the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

“Because we’re the ones that left an abusive relationship. We’re the ones who left the abuse to come here to be safe. And I’m the one who is a single mother paying for everything.”

However, it seems that Topher has stepped up and continues to help Deavan with both Drascilla and her son, Taeyang.

“I have someone that I’m in love with,” Deavan explained. “That I’m with because we love each other, not for any other reason. And it’s someone who is kind to my children, who deeply care[s] for my children and that’s all I ever wanted my children to have was someone to love them as much as I do.”

