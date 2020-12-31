90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee confirms GoFundMe is legit, will face Deavan Clegg in custody battle

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee finally broke his silence on the controversial fundraiser under his name. Earlier this month, a GoFundme was launched for the TLC celeb, aiming to help fight Deavan Clegg in a custody battle.

At the time, the validity of the said campaign has been questionable. But now, Jihoon himself confirmed that it is, in fact, legit. Is this the beginning of an even bigger drama between Deavan and Jihoon?

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee speaks out on GoFundMe under his name

Jihoon Lee ended doubts about an existing GoFundMe using his name. The 90 Day Fiance alum confirmed that he’s aware of the donation drive intended to help him fight Deavan Clegg in a bitter custody battle.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Jihoon announced that he gave his permission to Amanda Grayce Crosby to administer the campaign. The South Korean dad also said there will be a trust fund with an attorney that will represent him in the U.S.

The 90 Day Fiance star expressed gratitude to those who already donated to the fundraiser. Jihoon said he’s overwhelmed by the support he’s been getting. He added that it motivated him to fight harder to be in Taeyang’s life.

On December 12, Jihoon Lee’s supposed fan, Amanda Crosby, launched the campaign titled, “International Custody Battle.” Its goal is to raise money for Jihoon’s legal fees in a potential custody battle with Deavan. So far, the campaign gathered $55 out of its $50,000 goal.

Currently, the GoFundMe for 90 Day Fiance’s Jihoon Lee is on hold. Amanda revealed that she’s in talks with the platform’s officials, sorting the “little hiccups” of the page. She also said she expected it to happen because “Deavan’s people” warned her that they will report the campaign.

Jihoon to face Deavan Clegg in America?

Jihoon Lee’s donation drive is expected to resume once his identity has been verified. And since the 90 Day Fiance star already confirmed his involvement in the campaign, it wouldn’t take long for it to be approved.

Meanwhile, Amanda Crosby, the person behind the fundraiser, said Jihoon will come face-to-face with Deavan Clegg in the U.S. She assured everyone that the 90 Day Fiance celeb will defend himself in court, seemingly confident that they have a winning case.

“Jihoon IS coming here to defend himself,” she wrote. “Deavan WILL have to provide VALID proof to ALL of her allegations, and she cannot inhibit the due process.”

90 Day Fiance to consider other charges against ex-wife?

Jihoon Lee has been getting quite a lot of allegations from Deavan Clegg, including child abuse. The 90 Day Fiance alum already denied such claims but his ex-wife maintained she’s telling the truth.

With all the accusations being thrown at him, many believe it’s time for him to consider a counter-attack. Fans think it’s best for Jihoon to consider filing a defamation lawsuit against Deavan for her allegations. It wouldn’t be surprising if he pushes through with it, especially with all the help he’s been getting lately.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.