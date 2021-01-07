90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee’s parents miss Taeyang, heartbroken over custody drama

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Jihoon Lee is not the only one affected by his separation from his son, Taeyang Scuti Lee. The TLC star’s parents, Jung and Hong Ju Lee, are equally saddened as they continue to miss out on their grandson’s life.

With the beginning of a nasty custody battle against Deavan Clegg, Jihoon and his parents have found hope of reuniting with Taeyang soon. But it’s not going to be an easy one, especially with a young child involved.

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee’s legal battle against Deavan Clegg update

Things are looking up for Jihoon Lee as his bid to exercise his rights as Taeyang’s father officially begun. The 90 Day Fiance celeb recently took the first big step in battling his ex-wife, Deavan Clegg, to court.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Jihoon Lee secured a lawyer who will help him with his legal bout. Family law attorney Joseph Alamilla eagerly took the case and is now coordinating with the TLC star and his GoFundMe organizer, Amanda Grayce Crosby.

90 Day Fiance’s Jihoon Lee and his legal team already filed a counterclaim against Deavan Clegg. They are now awaiting the next phase of the case. Meanwhile, Jihoon’s fundraiser continues to accept donations.

As of this writing, it already gathered over $2,600 out of its $50,000 target. Amanda also made changes to the campaign, naming Jihoon’s lawyer as the beneficiary. She said this will ensure that all donations will go to the legal proceedings. Alamilla also set up a PayPal account for those who do not have access to GoFundMe in their countries.

Jihoon’s parents miss grandson Taeyang

Meanwhile, Jihoon Lee recently revealed that his parents, Jung and Hong Ju Lee, are still affected by Taeyang’s absence in their lives. The 90 Day Fiance dad took to Instagram and shared a touching photo of his father planting a sweet kiss on his grandson’s cheek.

“He is missed not only by me but also my parents,” Jihoon captioned the post. “I look forward to spending time with him and being his father.”

Previously, the 90 Day Fiance cast member said his mother and father pretend to be okay about the whole situation. He said that in reality, the doting grandparents are heartbroken, especially at the thought of losing Taeyang for good.

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon optimistic about custody battle

Jihoon Lee, on the other hand, remains positive despite the criticism he gets online. The 90 Day Fiance star said he has “chosen the fastest way” to get back Taeyang.

Meanwhile, Deavan Clegg has been surprisingly tight-lipped about the latest progress in her ex-husband’s move. The mother of two has yet to comment on Jihoon’s counterclaim, probably due to legal reasons.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.