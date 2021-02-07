90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee claims Deavan Clegg got an abortion despite his disapproval

90 Day Fiance star Jihoon Lee claimed Deavan Clegg had an abortion. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jihoon Lee is coming out with more details about his ex-wife’s rumored abortion and it’s not looking good for Deavan Clegg.

The South Korean dad just released a statement about the issue, confirming the supposed planned termination of their second child. Check out what he had to say.

Jihoon Lee says Deavan Clegg had an abortion

The plot thickens for Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg as more details about the alleged abortion have been released. 90 Day Fiance blogger Yahoo Boy shared an official statement from Jihoon himself, which was supported by his lawyer.

In the lengthy message, Jihoon claimed their “second pregnancy was ended with a planned and scheduled abortion.” The TLC star maintained that Deavan “did not have a miscarriage,” despite her claims.

The 90 Day Fiance star added that his ex-wife’s second pregnancy took place about three months after giving birth to their son, Taeyang. Apparently, the untimely pregnancy was too much for Deavan to handle, especially with two young kids to take care of.

Jihoon said Deavan talked to her mom, Elicia, on the phone and revealed the unplanned pregnancy. She then allegedly asked her mother about having an abortion.

Deavan, on the other hand, continues to deny that the abortion occurred and has remained steadfast that she experienced a miscarriage.

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg denies getting an abortion. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Jihoon shares more details about it

Jihoon Lee claimed he was against the idea of terminating their child. The 90 Day Fiance dad said he wanted to keep the baby and fought for it over the course of a month.

But Deavan allegedly told him that pushing through with the pregnancy could put her at risk. She said a US doctor advised her to get an abortion because she had recently given birth. This supposedly made Jihoon agree to it one month later.

Jihoon said Deavan instructed him to research medical clinics that can perform an abortion in South Korea. But since it was illegal at the time, they had a hard time finding one. They eventually found one and scheduled to terminate the pregnancy on the last week of September 2019.

The 90 Day Fiance alum said the process took one hour and costs $460 in cash. He said Deavan lost a lot of blood and was very weak, so he and his mother took care of her.

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon feeling guilty for allowing it to happen

Jihoon Lee goes on to say that the guilt of allowing his child to be aborted still haunts him to this day. The 90 Day Fiance celeb said he feels bad for not being able to protect his baby.

Apparently, the guilt was so overwhelming that Jihoon considered revealing the truth at the Tell All episode. However, he said Deavan stopped him from doing so.

Jihoon noted that his family and a few friends knew about the abortion, adding that they can confirm it if need be. He also claimed that two Korean members of the show’s production team have knowledge of it as well.

He also maintained that he did not leak any info about the abortion prior to his statement. He said he only “confirmed it as fact when contacted.” Listen to Jihoon’s statement here, starting at 4:57.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.