90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg cries foul over abortion claims, blames it again on Jihoon Lee

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg’s drama with Jihoon Lee is not even halfway done and she’s already facing a new problem. Apparently, there’s a rumor going around claiming she had an abortion and she’s not happy about it.

Now, she’s hitting back at those who allegedly spread the rumors, including her ex-husband.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg faces abortion rumors

Looks like Deavan Clegg can’t catch a break from controversies. Amid her ongoing divorce and custody battle against Jihoon Lee, the 90 Day Fiance star was hit by yet another serious allegation.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Deavan claimed she’s been accused of getting an abortion when she was still with Jihoon. The mother of two claimed a “troll account” pretended to be a nurse in South Korea and fabricated the story about her.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum added that a certain blogger decided to spread the rumors even more by sharing them on social media.

Deavan said it’s the same blogger who allegedly leaked her private conversation discussing the abuse case she opened in Korea. However, she did not disclose the name of the blogger or his Instagram page.

Deavan ‘appalled’ by abortion claims

Deavan Clegg said she’s “appalled” and “disgusted” about the abortion rumors. The 90 Day Fiance celeb maintained she did not terminate any pregnancy in the past.

She did confirm though that she lost her second child with Jihoon Lee but not intentionally. Deavan said she suffered a miscarriage, adding that it was the “hardest time” of her life.

The 90 Day Fiance star also pointed out that abortion in Korea is illegal. She said that if the leaker is a real nurse, she “would be breaking the law and would face imprisonment.”

90 Day Fiance: Deavan blames it again on Jihoon Lee

Deavan Clegg goes on to imply that Jihoon Lee was partly to blame for the abortion rumors. The 90 Day Fiance star alleged that her ex-husband was the one who “confirmed” the story to the said blogger.

She is now threatening to sue the blogger and Jihoon for allegedly spreading fake news about her supposed abortion.

Last year, Deavan announced that she had an unplanned pregnancy with Jihoon’s second baby. Unfortunately, they lost their unborn child through miscarriage. At the time, the two were already having problems with their marriage. But their tragic loss somehow helped them work things out — at least at that time.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.