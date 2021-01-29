90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg vows to protect her ‘beautiful princess’ Drascilla

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg defends Drascilla from haters. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way OG Deavan Clegg seems to be more sentimental about Drascilla these days. The ex-wife of Jihoon Lee spoke fondly of her daughter, who she claimed went through a lot last year.

It’s no secret that Drascilla has been getting a lot of hate on social media, partly because of her portrayal on the show. Now, Deavan seemed eager to show the other side of her daughter, which she claimed to be the complete opposite of what viewers saw on TV.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg dotes on Drascilla and Taeyang

Deavan Clegg seemed to embrace motherhood more than ever. The 90 Day Fiance alum is not letting controversies get in the way of her parenting, drawing mixed views online.

Lately, the mother of two has been posting a lot about her kids, Drascilla and Taeyang, on social media. Just recently, she shared a dramatic photo of herself holding her children’s hands. Deavan described the moment as a “dream come true.”

Another shot showed the 90 Day Fiance star spending some alone time with her and Jihoon Lee’s child, Taeyang. The mom and son duo seemed to have a good time as they basked in the beauty of nature.

But Deavan appeared more emotional talking about her daughter. In another post, she had nothing but good words to say about Drascilla, who she adoringly called her “beautiful princess.”

Deavan heartbroken over mean comments about daughter

Deavan Clegg said she’s hurt every time people talk poorly about Drascilla. The 90 Day Fiance star implied that her daughter was just misunderstood, partly because of her portrayal on the show.

It’s no secret that Deavan’s daughter has been criticized for her antics and supposed poor behavior on and off-camera. Add to that the intense episode where Drascilla ran off into the street with Jihoon Lee getting blamed for it.

Online trolls have called Drascilla names, some of which were too much for a child. Others even questioned Deavan’s parenting.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan promises to protect her daughter

But the 90 Day Fiance star said Drascilla is the complete opposite of what other people think. “It breaks my heart when people speak poorly about you,” Deavan wrote. “People who know you, know you are the sweetest and most loving little girl.”

Deavan goes on to assure Drascilla that she will protect her no matter what. “I’ll do everything to make sure you are safe and that you’ll never be hurt.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.