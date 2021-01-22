90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg parades boyfriend as Taeyang’s dad – using son as ‘weapon’ against Jihoon Lee?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg’s legal drama with Jihoon Lee continues. The mother of two and her South Korean ex-husband are both eager to win the case.

The two have already filed all necessary paperwork to push through with the case. While Jihoon has a dedicated team helping him win the case, Deavan seemed to have a powerful weapon that could easily hurt him — his son, Taeyang.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg’s boyfriend Topher Park enjoys daddy duties

Deavan Clegg continues to parade her boyfriend, Topher Park, as the new father of her kids. The 90 Day Fiance star has been sharing photos and videos of their “happy family” on social media, which definitely raised some eyebrows.

Just recently, Jihoon Lee’s ex-wife and her boyfriend took Taeyang out on a fun bowling day. Deavan shared a short clip from the outing, which showed how close Topher is with her son.

In the clip, the 90 Day Fiance star’s boyfriend adorably taught Taeyang how to bowl. Jihoon’s child appeared to have a good time as Topher helped him roll the ball down the alley.

Another post showed him giving morning cuddles to Taeyang. Deavan took a photo of her boys, gushing at the supposedly sweet “dad and son” moment.

Topher calls himself Taeyang’s ‘dad’

Similarly, Topher Park seemed to embrace being Taeyang’s new dad. Deavan Clegg’s boyfriend appeared to enjoy his new role, seemingly replacing Jihoon Lee in his son’s life.

Topher has been actively sharing photos and videos with the 90 Day Fiance star’s little boy on social media lately. In one of his posts, Topher enjoyed a song number with Deavan’s child, who excitedly played a toy guitar. He even used the hashtags “dadandson,” “familytime,” and “babyfever.”

Another post from 90 Day Fiance’s Deavan Clegg showed her boyfriend eagerly playing with Taeyang. The reality star said she feels “blessed” to have Topher in her children’s life.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan’s ‘psychological warfare’ against Jihoon Lee

Meanwhile, Deavan Clegg has been accused of using Taeyang as a weapon against Jihoon Lee. The 90 Day Fiance star has been regularly flaunting their son with Topher Park on social media lately.

Many questioned the timing of Deavan’s posts of her son and boyfriend together. Apparently, people think she intentionally shared them to hurt Jihoon. Others even consider it “psychological warfare” amid their ongoing legal bout.

90 Day Fiance’s Deavan Clegg shamelessly refers to Topher Park as Taeyang’s “dad” in her posts. She even claimed that her kids “love him deeply,” implying that he successfully took over the role of Jihoon Lee.

Jihoon, on the other hand, continues to miss Taeyang. The South Korean dad has been vocal about his sadness as he continues to miss out on his son’s life. For now, he can only hope that the custody battle will favor him.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.