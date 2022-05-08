Deavan Clegg surprises 90 Day Fiance fans with baby news

90 Day Fiance fans heard from Deavan Clegg, who shared baby news. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg announced that she is expecting her third and first child with her boyfriend, Topher Park.

Deavan surprised 90 Day fans with the news through a professionally done family photo that included her daughter Drascilla, her son Taeyang, and her boyfriend Topher as Deavan held her baby bump.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Deavan revealed that the baby is due in Fall 2022.

The Other Way viewers met Deavan and her Korean ex-husband Jihoon Lee on Season 1 of the spinoff, and their journey continued on Season 2.

Deavan Clegg announced that she is expecting a baby

On Instagram, Deavan let 90 Day Fiance fans know that she and her boyfriend of two years, Topher Park, are expecting a baby due later this year.

Deavan already has two children with two different fathers, but this will be Topher’s first, although he has acted as a father to Drascilla and Taeyang.

The Instagram announcement featured Deavan and Topher as they held Taeyang while Drascilla stood next to Topher holding up a baby onesie.

Deavan cradled her stomach in the photo. The second photo of the post was just of Deavan and Topher as they held the same onesie Drascilla was holding.

In the caption, Deavan wrote, “We are happy to [announce] baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022.”

Deavan and Topher suffered a miscarriage around this time last year. Deavan and Jihoon also went through a miscarriage that was discussed when they were on the show.

Jihoon Lee has not seen his son with Deavan Clegg since she left Korea

Deavan has been painted as a 90 Day villain by many viewers because of how she handled things in her relationship with Jihoon and subsequently after their breakup.

Deavan left Korea with Drascilla and Taeyang under the guise that she needed some space and to recharge back in America. Viewers saw her leave Korea and Jihoon behind, only she never returned back and started a relationship with Topher a short time later.

To that end, she has accused Jihoon of child abuse and has alleged that Jihoon has not wanted to be in Taeyang’s life.

On Jihoon’s side of things, he has tried to launch an international custody battle and has vehemently denied all allegations that Deavan has made about him.

In any case, Jihoon has not been able to be a part of his son’s life since Deavan left Korea.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.