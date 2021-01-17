90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg ‘chill’ amid Jihoon Lee drama — confident boyfriend will marry her

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg is no longer affected by the constant criticism being thrown at her. The mother of two faces major backlash over Jihoon Lee and their never-ending drama.

With an ongoing legal bout, things are about to get even messier for the former couple. However, Deavan is hopeful that she can still have a happy family life with her current boyfriend Topher Park.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg says criticism doesn’t bother her anymore

Looks like Deavan Clegg couldn’t care less about the negative remarks she’s been getting online. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member has been taking the heat ever since her split from Jihoon Lee.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

For months, Deavan has dealt with criticism, particularly about her new romance with Topher Park. Many find it inappropriate that she started a new relationship prior to her divorce proceedings.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans also didn’t like the way Deavan was flaunting Topher around as her son’s new dad. The tattooed model has been sharing photos and videos of her boyfriend taking Jihoon Lee’s place in son Taeyang’s life. She even referred to the duo as “dad and son” in some of her latest posts.

As expected, Deavan’s actions resulted in even more criticism online. But the TLC star said she’s no longer affected by what people say about her. “I’m chill with it,” she claimed. “Let them say what they want. The only opinion that matters to me is my family.”

Deavan confident that Topher Park will marry her

Deavan is also not letting the bad vibes get in the way of her romance with Topher. The 90 Day Fiance star and her boyfriend seems to be getting serious with their relationship.

Read More Larissa Lima released by ICE after arrest in Las Vegas as she was leaving for Colorado with...

The two are currently living together, along with Deavan’s children, Drascilla and Taeyang. Rumor has it that the couple is already married. This is after Deavan flaunted what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star clarified that they have yet to tie the knot. Still, Deavan Clegg seemed confident that Topher Park will marry her one day. This is despite the fact that her divorce from Jihoon Lee is not yet finalized.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deavan Clegg | Reality Tv (@deavanclegg)

90 Day Fiance: Deavan remains mum about Jihoon Lee drama

Meanwhile, Deavan continues to be tight-lipped about her ongoing legal issues with Jihoon Lee. The former 90 Day Fiance couple has taken the legal route to fight for custody of 2-year-old Taeyang.

Jihoon officially filed a counter-claim against Deavan last week, signaling the beginning of a nasty court battle. While the South Korean dad and his team have been very open about the progress of the case, his ex-wife has been surprisingly quiet about it.

Deavan has yet to make a comment about Jihoon’s move.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.