90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg hits Jihoon Lee where it hurts most as she celebrates Topher’s special day

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way OG Deavan Clegg remains at odds with her ex-husband Jihoon Lee. The 24-year-old mother of two made it very clear that the drama between them is still far from being over.

And it looks like Deavan knows exactly where to target Jihoon. The tattooed model recently shared a photo of their two-year-old son, Taeyang, which likely hits hard on her ex-husband.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg celebrates Topher Park’s birthday

Deavan Clegg was in a celebratory mood as her boyfriend, Christopher “Topher” Park marked his 28th birthday. The 90 Day Fiance alum took the time off her mama duties to celebrate her partner’s special day.

Jihoon Lee’s wife kicked off her boyfriend’s celebration with a relaxing time at a hotel. Deavan and Topher continued the fun with a simple meal at a Mexican restaurant. It’s clear that the couple enjoyed each other’s company, seemingly unbothered by the prying eyes of the public.

Deavan slaps Jihoon Lee on the face in latest post

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way celeb Deavan Clegg made Topher Park feel extra special on his birthday but at the expense of Jihoon Lee. The TLC star shared a heartwarming photo of her boyfriend, cuddling Jihoon’s firstborn, Taeyang.

The picture perfectly fits that of a father and son moment. It’s almost as if Deavan officially declared Topher as her son’s new father. She goes on to gush about her man and how lucky she and her kids to have him.

90 Day Fiance’s Deavan Clegg described Topher as the “most amazing surprise” in her life, who brought nothing but happiness to her and her family. She added that he “works hard every day” to make sure they’re happy.

Deavan’s last line probably stung Jihoon Lee the most. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum bluntly said she’s “blessed to have [him] as part of [their] little family”. It’s clear that Deavan is taking Jihoon off the picture for good, replacing him with Topher Park.

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon out of the picture for good

Deavan Clegg’s latest post seemingly proves she’s excluding Jihoon Lee from their son’s life. The 90 Day Fiance star’s boyfriend, Topher Park, eagerly embraced his new role as a father figure to his girlfriend’s children — even if it means kicking out the real dad for good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deavan Clegg | Reality Tv (@deavanclegg)

Previously, Deavan and Topher moved together, along with Drascilla and Taeyang. At their new house, Topher put up family portraits on the wall. But noticeably missing from the photos was Jihoon Lee. Instead, Topher Park took his place as the father, not only in pictures but in real life as well.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.