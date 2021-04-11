90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee’s GoFundMe shuts down

90 Day Fiance star Jihoon Lee’s GoFundMe is no longer active. Pic credit: TLC

Jihoon Lee is facing another challenge that could make or break his ongoing custody battle against ex-wife Deavan Clegg. The 90 Day Fiance star revealed that his GoFundMe, the main source of funds for his legal bout, has been closed.

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee’s GoFundMe is no longer active

It looks like Jihoon Lee will have to find another way to fund his legal battle against Deavan Clegg. The 90 Day Fiance star just confirmed that his GoFundMe is no longer active. This is after its organizer, Amanda Grayce Crosby, decided to shut it down.

Apparently, Jihoon and Amanda got into a dispute, which eventually led to closing the fundraiser “for good.” Amanda took to Instagram and claimed Jihoon refuses to talk to her. She said she reached out to him but ended up being blocked on social media.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Amanda also revealed that the 90 Day Fiance star’s Korean translator “positioned herself between Jihoon and anyone wishing to speak to him for reasons unknown.” Apparently, this made it even more challenging to communicate with him directly.

“The Gofundme will not open again ever and I will not be inclined to do so again,” Amanda added. “At no point did I ever have access to the funds, or did I disperse funds to anyone.”

She also clarified that all proceeds “were dispersed as agreed with Jihoon, directly from GoFundMe to his attorneys law firm.” Amanda did not clarify where Jihoon’s legal battle stands now following his fundraiser shutdown.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee’s GoFundMe is reportedly closed by Amanda Crosby. Pic credit: @amandagraycecrosby/Instagram

Jihoon shares his side of the story

Meanwhile, Jihoon Lee also shared his side of the story. The 90 Day Fiance alum took to Instagram and revealed that he’s no longer working with his GoFundMe organizer and another supporter.

“Weetea (Amber) and Amanda’s any further statements or postings are not my opinion,” Jihoon wrote. “That’s their thinking. I’ll keep in touch with you guys soon.”

The 90 Day Fiance celeb also claimed that Amanda and Amber “threatened” him and his translator. However, he did not give any details about it. “I don’t want to work with them anymore,” Jihoon shared. “Please don’t listen to all the rumors from them.”

Jihoon Lee says he’s no longer working with Amanda Crosby. Pic credit: @jihoonlee90ty/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fans think Deavan Clegg is getting what she wanted

At this point, it’s unclear what actually caused the unexpected fallout between Jihoon Lee and his GoFundMe creator. 90 Day Fiance fans were saddened by this news, especially those who are supporting his custody battle.

They pointed out that the only person being truly affected in this scenario is his young son, Taeyang. Some fans are also worried if Jihoon will still be able to continue his legal battle now that the fundraiser has been closed.

There are even some who think Deavan Clegg and her mother, Elicia Clegg, are probably celebrating this unexpected news, adding that this is what they wanted to happen all along. For now, Jihoon’s next move remains unclear.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.