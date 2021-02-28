90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee works on ‘new project’ for his GoFundMe donors

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee fights for his son, Taeyang. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Jihoon Lee is doing something special for his GoFundMe supporters. The ex-husband of Deavan Clegg seems eager to show his appreciation to his supporters, especially those who donated to his fundraiser.

Jihoon’s campaign has been up and running for a month now, showing slow yet steady progress in reaching its $50,000 goal. Now, the South Korean dad is making extra effort to thank everyone who keeps on supporting the donation drive.

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee shows appreciation to his donors

Looks like Jihoon Lee is still overwhelmed with the amount of support he’s been getting, particularly with his GoFundMe campaign. The 90 Day Fiance star previously admitted that as a Korean, he doesn’t understand the idea of a fundraiser as it is something uncommon in their culture.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

But Jihoon kept an open mind and “[does] things that are not comfortable to what Koreans are used to.” And now, he’s doing his part to show his appreciation to those who selflessly help him in gathering funds for his legal battle against Deavan Clegg.

In an Instagram post, the 90 Day Fiance dad revealed he’s working on something new for his GFM supporters. Jihoon teased about the special project, which involved scenic photographs of places in South Korea.

It seems Jihoon is doing a collection of photos from his country, which were personally taken by him. It definitely shows his creative side, which not many people know about.

Jihoon explains why he’s not very active on social media recently

Meanwhile, Jihoon Lee revealed that he’s been getting a lot of messages asking why he’s not very active when it comes to sharing updates about his GoFundMe on social media. Apparently, some were curious to know the status of the campaign straight from the 90 Day Fiance star himself.

However, Jihoon said it was a bit difficult for him to regularly share updates on social media. Deavan Clegg’s ex-husband explained that he’s currently busy at work as food delivery man, especially with the pandemic.

But the 90 Day Fiance star assured everyone that he continues to do his part. Jihoon said that when he’s not at work, he’s busy obtaining necessary documents for his attorney. He added that it’s been very time consuming, especially when picking up records in different places.

Jihoon also made sure to thank everyone who has been very supportive of his GFM since day one. He promised his followers some fresh content as well to keep them updated.

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon misses Taeyang

Jihoon Lee’s custody battle against Deavan Clegg has been going on for over a month now. The 90 Day Fiance star is eager to get back into his son’s life as soon as possible with the help of his team in America.

Despite all the help that he’s getting, Jihoon couldn’t help but miss Taeyang. The reality star recently shared an emotional message to his son. In a touching post, Jihoon expressed how much he misses Taeyang every day and hopes to bring him back to South Korea soon.

The 90 Day Fiance dad also apologized to his son for everything he’s going through, promising to make him the happiest kid once they reunite again.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.