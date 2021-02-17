90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg says Jihoon Lee is only ‘wasting’ fans’ money in legal battle, confident he won’t win

90 Day Fiance stars Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg is confident that Jihoon Lee doesn’t stand a chance in their nasty legal battle.

It was recently revealed that the South Korean dad and his legal team have filed new complaints against Deavan and her boyfriend, Topher Park

But the TLC star seems unconcerned and unfazed by her ex-husband’s counter-attack, including the new lawsuit, and even mocked Jihoon for his latest move.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg confident Jihoon Lee will lose in legal bout

It looks like Deavan Clegg is not worried about Jihoon Lee’s new complaints against her and Topher Park. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum seemed confident that her ex-husband will lose, particularly in the “alienation of affection” case.

Last week, Jihoon’s lawyer, Joseph Alamilla, confirmed that they have filed new allegations against the couple. In one claim, it is alleged that Topher knew Deavan was still married to Jihoon, but still went on to establish a relationship with her and even paraded it on social media. Alamilla believes these are enough grounds for “alienation of affection.”

However, Deavan Clegg maintained that she and Topher Park have done nothing wrong. In a comment on Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance star claimed she and Jihoon Lee were already legally separated when she started a relationship with Topher.

“I’m legally separated,” Deavan insisted. “I don’t understand why they are trying to sue for that. They won’t win.” This is contrary to Jihoon’s lawyer’s statement, claiming that she hadn’t filed for divorce until November. The mother of two added that Jihoon has to “prove [their] marriage was perfect” and that “alienation began when [they are] still living in the same house,” both of which she claimed didn’t happen.

Read More Jenny Slatten’s daughter congratulates Erika Owens for coming out on Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiance stars Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee’s legal battle continues. Pic credit: @90day_yahooboy/Instagram

Deavan ‘excited’ to have Drascilla in court

Deavan Clegg also maintained that her relationship with Topher Park began when she and Jihoon Lee had already parted ways, and that their romance began when she was already living back on her own in America.

Deavan and her kids returned to Utah without Jihoon back in May 2020. At the time, she claimed the reason for her return was to “finish some things up that had to get done.” She also denied rumors that she and her then-husband Jihoon have broken up.

Looking back at the timeline of events, it’s possible that the 90 Day Fiance couple had already split around that time. However, they only came forward about the breakup in September 2020.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan says Jihoon’s GFM donors are just ‘wasting’ their money

Meanwhile, Deavan Clegg seemed confident with her child abuse complaint against Jihoon Lee. The 90 Day Fiance star said she’s “excited” for her daughter, Drascilla, to speak out about the incident and be heard in court.

She also said Jihoon is already being investigated, adding that his abortion claims will not look good on him because she says they’re not true. Deavan also seemingly mocked Jihoon and his GoFundMe campaign, which continues to gain donations.

The 90 Day Fiance star said those who donated to his fundraiser are “just wasting money,” implying that Jihoon’s case will not succeed. As of the time of writing, Jihoon’s GFM had hit $11,310 of its $50,000 target.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.