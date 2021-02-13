90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee files new lawsuit against Deavan Clegg and Topher Park

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg faces new lawsuits from Jihoon Lee. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Jihoon Lee and his legal team just brought out the big guns against Deavan Clegg and her boyfriend, Topher Park.

Aside from an ongoing divorce and custody battle, it looks like Deavan could be facing Jihoon in court over another lawsuit. Apparently, the South Korean dad is eager to fight for his rights, not just as a father but as an individual as well.

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee files new brief against Deavan Clegg

Jihoon Lee’s lawyer, Joseph Alamilla, confirmed — in interviews with Instagram blogger Yahoo Boy and Auntie’s Advice on YouTube — that they have filed a new complaint against Deavan Clegg and her boyfriend, Topher Park.

Alamilla claimed that his client, Jihoon, has been “slandered” by Deavan’s accusations against him, which include allegations of child abuse.

The Utah-based attorney said Jihoon is now “moving forward” on legal actions against Deavan and Topher, with the 90 Day Fiance alum reportedly filing for “slander, libel, defamation, and false light” against his ex-wife.

Alamilla maintained that even though Jihoon is residing in South Korea, he and his family can still enforce his rights in the courts of Utah.

90 Day Fiance star Jihoon Lee filed a new complaint against Deavan Clegg and Topher Park. Pic credit: @amandagraycecrosby/Instagram

Topher Park faces Jihoon’s wrath

As well as Deavan, Jihoon Lee has also included Topher Park in his latest case. Apparently, the 90 Day Fiance star is going after Deavan Clegg’s boyfriend for pursuing a romance with her even though they’re still technically married.

Alamilla said that they have filed an “alienation of affection” case against Topher. He claimed that the aspiring actor knew Deavan was still married to Jihoon, but despite that went on to establish a relationship with her.

Topher and Deavan have been parading their romance on social media for everyone to see. Topher also seemed to embrace being the new “dad” to Jihoon’s son, Taeyang.

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon’s lawyer goes all out on new case

It’s clear that Jihoon Lee’s attorney, Joseph Alamilla, is going all out for his case. Aside from Deavan Clegg and Topher Park, he’s also left room to involve several others who may have played a role in spreading false information against his client.

In the lawsuit filed on February 11, 2021, it was revealed that there are other defendants in the case. The court documents show the complaint has been filed against “Deavan Clegg, Hyun Woo Park, Jane, and John Does 1-10.”

Alamilla revealed that the “Jane and John Does” were included so that other people or, for example, news publications, could be added at a later date if needed.

Alamilla also revealed he considered subpoenaing TLC. Jihoon’s lawyer said the company would be a good source of information to confirm what actually happened between the couple behind the cameras.

You can watch Alamilla detail the new case in the video below:

As of the time of writing, Deavan and Topher have yet to comment on Jihoon’s latest move.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.