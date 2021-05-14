90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg lashes out after fans question new boyfriend taking Jihoon’s role as dad

Deavan Clegg slams a user who claims her boyfriend isn’t Taeyang’s real dad. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg recently defended her boyfriend Christopher Park’s relationship with son Taeyang, whom she shares with ex Jihoon Lee.

During an Instagram Q&A, one fan asked whether Taeyang sees Christopher as his true father opposed to Jihoon.

“Does Taeyang ever (if he talks, prob not) but is he aware ur bf isn’t his dad ?” The user asked.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Deavan used the opportunity to defend Chris’s relationship with Taeyang and to, once again, shade Taeyang’s biological father, Jihoon.

“I find this question silly,” Deavan stated at the top of her lengthy response.

She then went on to compare the scenario to her own experience growing up. She claimed that the man she refers to as her dad isn’t her biological father.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

She then compared Chris’s relationship with Taeyang to Jihoon’s.

“If you want me to be honest, Chris has been in Taeyang’s life longer [than Jihoon] and Taeyang does see him as a father figure,” she proclaimed.

She also shot down claims that she is trying to force a father-son relationship between the two.

“It wasn’t forced on him. It came naturally they love each other,” she shared.

She concluded, “Taeyang deeply loves Chris. And I’m not going to stop that bond.”

A Reddit user recorded Deavan’s Q&A response.

90 Day Fiance fans weren’t impressed with Deavan’s response

Users on the Reddit thread slammed Deavan and implied that her response was misleading.

One user expressed that Deavan orchestrated the division between Taeyang and his biological father, Jihoon, and the bonding between Chris and Taeyang.

“There’s a huge difference between a biological father walking out and the mother taking the child away from the biological father, Deavan,” the user wrote in the thread. “And she needs to stop with the ‘it came naturally’ bs. She dressed them up in matching clothes as soon as she stepped foot back in the US.”

Pic credit: u/ohnoiexistsadface/Reddit

Another user defended Jihoon and said that his absence from Taeyang’s life isn’t his fault.

“Kinda hard for Jihoon to be in Taeyang’s life seeing as she took him back to America in the middle of a pandemic making it all but impossible for Jihoon to visit!” the user exclaimed.

Pic credit: u/ohnoiexistsadface/Reddit

Jihoon is fighting to be able to see Taeyang

Meanwhile, Jihoon has been fighting for the opportunity to be a part of his son’s life.

He is in the process of fighting for custody of his son Taeyang from Deavan.

Fans rallied together to create a GoFundMe in order to cover the legal fees of the custody battle.

However, Jihoon and the GoFundMe creator have since gotten in an argument and the online fundraiser was taken down.

Jihoon is left to find another way to raise funds to file for custody.

Deavan and Jihoon got married on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Deavan attempted to move to South Korea twice, but their relationship didn’t work.

On the season finale, Deavan claimed she was going to America to take a break and improve their relationship, but once she got there, she started dating Chris.

Meanwhile, Deavan told the media that Jihoon and his parents had been abusive to Drascilla and that’s why she left.

The true reason behind their fallout remains unclear, but it’s certainly clear that Taeyang’s parents still aren’t on good terms.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.