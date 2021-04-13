Deavan Clegg with her ex-husbandm Jihoon Lee. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg continues to be at odds with her ex-husband, Jihoon Lee. The TLC former couple has been battling it out in a nasty custody dispute over their son, Taeyang.

Jihoon has been very vocal about his desire to be part of his son’s life again. But that might be difficult for him to do, especially after his ex-wife’s latest blow against him.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg celebrates Taeyang’s birthday

Earlier this week, Deavan Clegg celebrated Taeyang’s second birthday. The 90 Day Fiance mom took to Instagram and shared a touching tribute for her youngest child.

“Happy 2nd birthday my beautiful baby boy!” Deavan greeted Taeyang. “Mommy has so many words… I love you so much.”

The 90 Day Fiance celeb also reminisced some of the most unforgettable moments she shared with her son. “You fought so hard when you were first born,” Deavan added. “And those precious moments of us alone in the hospital will always be the most magical memories.”

Deavan’s message for her son was definitely sweet but fans noticed something intriguing on it. On the last part of her post, the reality star greeted her little boy once again, this time, referring to him as “Taeyang Scuti Clegg.”

Deavan says Taeyang is not using Jihoon Lee’s last name

Many were quick to react to Deavan Clegg’s omission of Jihoon Lee’s last name. It seems like a big slap in the face of the 90 Day Fiance dad, who has been fighting hard for his rights as Taeyang’s father.

But Deavan immediately responded to those questioning her bold move. The TLC celeb clarified that Taeyang’s last name has always been “Clegg” and not “Lee.” She added that she never changed it even after she married Jihoon in South Korea.

The 90 Day Fiance star did not go into details as to why Taeyang uses her last name. However, the idea is not farfetched at all considering she gave birth to him in America without Jihoon. So far, he has yet to react to Deavan’s latest jab against him.

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg implies Jihoon Lee has yet to call their son on his birthday. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star implies Jihoon did not call Taeyang on his birthday

Meanwhile, Deavan Clegg also threw shade at Jihoon Lee on Taeyang’s birthday. The 90 Day Fiance star said in her post that she’s “not preventing anyone from calling [Taeyang] on his birthday.”

“If someone wants to call, they can,” she added, seemingly referring to Jihoon. “And if they haven’t, it’s not my job to reach out to them.”

The 90 Day Fiance alum also suggested that her ex-husband has yet to call their son on his special day.

“The people who wanted to call and say Happy Birthday have,” Deavan wrote. “I can’t force someone to call him.”

It’s unclear if whether or not Jihoon has reached out to Taeyang on his birthday. He did greet him on social media though.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.