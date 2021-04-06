90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg to ditch OnlyFans, teases bigger projects

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg says she’s leaving OnlyFans soon. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg is one of the many cast members who jumped on the OnlyFans bandwagon. Jihoon Lee’s estranged wife has been huslting hard on the platform, regularly promoting it on her social media.

But it seems Deavan’s OF days are now numbered as she revealed plans of quitting for good. Is this a good move for the mother of two?

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg leaving OnlyFans

Looks like Deavan Clegg is done posting sexy photos on OnlyFans. The 90 Day Fiance star recently revealed her plans of leaving the platform after almost a year.

Deavan took to Instagram recently and confirmed that she will be shutting down her account on the adult-based website in the next two months. Deavan said it’s the best move for her as she’s been busy with other things lately.

But the 90 Day Fiance star said she’s leaving OF with a bang. Deavan promised her followers that she’ll be sharing more photos, videos, and private messages daily.

It seems Deavan has her hands full lately, prompting her to give up her gig on the infamous site. The reality star said she’s been so busy lately that she “can’t give [her] full attention to OF.”

Deavan teases bigger projects

In the same post, Deavan Clegg hinted at bigger projects that she’s been working on recently. The 90 Day Fiance celeb did not specify what exactly she’s working on but she said it’s been keeping her occupied.

“I have been working on a lot of side projects and haven’t had the time to keep up,” she added. Deavan also pointed out that after two months, all her content will be “gone forever.” However, that might be difficult for her to do as her OF contents have been leaked so many times before and continue to circulate online.

90 Day Fiance star’s podcast still up in the air after Jenelle Evans controversy

Meanwhile, Deavan Clegg’s newest project continues to be up in the air after a rumored beef with her co-star Jenelle Evans. The 90 Day Fiance star and Teen Mom 2 alum are supposed to star on a podcast called Girl S**t, alongside 18 other women.

But their big project was put on hold after a controversy involving the two reality stars. Apparently, Jenelle was fired from the podcast just one day before its official launch. Deavan reportedly initiated the request to get Jenelle sacked from the show after learning about her “checkered past.”

However, the Teen Mom star denied she was fired from the podcast. “So there’s a lot of rumors I woke up to saying that Deavan got me fired from this thing, when I’m her producer,” she pointed out.

