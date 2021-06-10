Deavan Clegg is no longer pregnant, grieving miscarriage of Topher Park’s baby, says publicist

Deavan Clegg’s publicist reveals she had a miscarriage. Pic credit:@FamilyVanny/YouTube

The rumors were true about former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg being pregnant by boyfriend Topher Park. However, the couple is going through a devastating time having suffered a miscarriage.

Deavan’s publicist announced the sad news today and noted that the family is currently grieving the loss of their unborn child.

Fans have been speculating for some time that reality TV star was pregnant, but she has consistently denied the claims. However, Deavan may have been forced to finally admit to the pregnancy after her Girl S**t podcast teammate, Gabby Egan confirmed that Deavan told both her and Jenelle Evans about being pregnant.

Gabby made the confession in a recently posted video where she talked about their now-canceled podcast plans. But after showing proof that Deavan told them and even producers of the podcast about being pregnant, the mom-of-two didn’t have much choice but to admit it.

Deavan Clegg’s publicist confirms pregnancy and miscarriage

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star hasn’t said anything about Gabby’s claims on any of her social media channels since the news broke. However, Deavan has been teasing an upcoming documentary which could very well be where she plans to tell all about the pregnancy.

For now, all we know is what Deavan’s publicist, Lindsay Feldman of BrandBomb Marketing shared with In Touch Weekly on Wednesday, May 9th.

“I can confirm Deavan was pregnant and suffered a miscarriage at nine weeks [along],” shared Lindsay. “This is a private matter that she is grieving over with the support of [boyfriend Christopher ‘Topher‘ Park] and her family by her side.”

And it seems Lindsay threw some shade at Gabby in her statement as well.

“We find it very distasteful that people once close to her would leak something so sensitive in nature to try and get some clout behind their name,” she added.

Why did Gabby spill the beans on Deavan Clegg’s pregnancy ?

In an attempt to clear up some of the drama between Deavan Clegg and Jenelle Evans, Gabby took to social media to share her side of the story.

Gabby was a video creator on the now axed Girl S**t podcast and even stayed with the two reality TV stars as they prepped for the launch of the show. It was during those moments that Gabby alleges the TLC alum opened up to her and Jenelle about her pregnancy.

Unfortunately, things quickly turned sour and reports emerged that Jenelle was fired because Deavan didn’t want to work with the Teen Mom 2 star due to disturbing details about her past. Jenelle has denied being fired and Gabby seconded that sentiment in her video noting that Jenelle was a producer on the show.

While trying to clear things up, Gabby spilled the beans about Deavan’s pregnancy and even shared text messages to prove it.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.