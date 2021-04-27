Jenelle Evans ‘roasts the media,’ claims Deavan Clegg knew about the dog shooting incident

Jenelle slammed Deavan for “getting her fired” from their GirlS**t podcast. Pic credit: MTV and TLC

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans claimed that her former co-producer, Deavan Clegg, knew about her past and that the 90 Day Fiance star went behind her back to get her fired from their podcast, GirlS**t.

Jenelle filmed an episode for her YouTube channel and revealed that she Googled her name and discussed what the media was reporting about her.

Jenelle said that she and Deavan discussed the dog-shooting incident

She started off talking about her relationship with Deavan Clegg and said she thought the two were “getting along pretty well” because they stayed in an Airbnb together.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle said that she and Deavan spent two nights together at the Airbnb, talking about everything, including the dog shooting incident and child protective services being called to her house because of it.

Jenelle claimed that during their stay, the two talked in detail about the incident when her husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family dog after it nipped their daughter Ensley in the face.

According to Jenelle, she wasn’t ‘officially let go’ from the GirlS**t podcast

“So for her to say she had no idea about me is false. She definitely knew. Besides all that, I guess she got mad for one reason or another and went behind my back and tried to have me let go.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Jenelle maintained that she wasn’t “officially let go” from the podcast and claimed she was still a producer, which she formerly claimed she could prove with contracts.

Deavan spoke to The Sun after Jenelle’s firing and alleged that she wasn’t aware of Jenelle’s past and told the news source, “That’s not true… She was never a producer when I signed on. She said she knew someone working on a big project and said jump on a zoom call if you want to be involved.”

As far as claims that Jenelle “hand chose” Deavan, the 90 Day Fiance star said, “I went to the meeting and there were several other girls. She didn’t hire me and she was never my producer… There were several girls and me and Jenelle were just part of the cast like other girls.”

Jenelle stood firm in her convictions: “So, for her to go and say she had no idea about me is false. She definitely did.”

Jenelle claimed she deleted her Twitter app because it’s ‘too toxic’ for her

In her YouTube comments, Jenelle answered some of her followers. She revealed that she deleted her Twitter app because it was “too toxic” for her.

Jenelle claims she deleted her Twitter app because it was “too toxic” for her. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Jenelle went on to “roast” the media for publishing stories that only include her haters, and report on only the negative aspects of her life, picking apart her appearance and reporting “obvious lies in articles.”

Jenelle has made headlines recently for calling out a business owner she claimed “belittled” and “slandered” her stepdaughter, Maryssa.

She recently took to TikTok to address her weight gain, claiming that she’s not pregnant, “just happy.”

Although Jenelle is no longer a part of the Teen Mom 2 cast, fans of the show can catch up with the new cast next month for the latest season of the show.

Teen Mom 2 returns to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.