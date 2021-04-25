Jenelle Evans explained why she gained weight, says she’s not pregnant, ‘just happy’

Jenelle Evans told her fans that she isn’t pregnant and explained why she has gained weight. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans, former Teen Mom 2 star, took to social media to address her weight gain and insisted she isn’t pregnant, but just happy.

Jenelle shared a TikTok video that opened with a fan comment that read, “Omg you used to be so thin 😳 what happened”

Lying down on her bed, Jenelle told the camera, “So what exactly did happen?”

Jenelle shared that she was insecure and felt pressured to change her body in order to be loved

“Back in 2015, I started gaining weight and also was being cheated on,” Jenelle said as pics from 2015 showed in the background.

She pointed to a mirror selfie where she looked thinner than a previous pic and said, “And this is when I started feeling totally insecure and I felt like I needed to do something with my body or I wouldn’t be loved.”

As photos in the background showed Jenelle working out, she told the camera, “So I started going to the gym…”

Another photo of Jenelle’s once-trim abs popped up next and she said, “Like, damn, I looked good, but was I happy? No. Was I trying to impress people? Yeah.”

She claimed that she wasn’t happy, although it appeared that she was

Jenelle said, “Acted like I was living my best life, but I wasn’t happy,” as a pic in the background showed Jenelle seated, sporting a black sleeveless top and denim shorts.

The next slide showed before-and-after pics of Jenelle in a bikini, looking noticeably trimmer in the second pic. She told the camera, “Before and after pictures of me in St. Thomas.”

When the next pic showed Jenelle in another bikini with innertubes at a water park, Jenelle said, “This day was a lot of fun. Again, not happy,” as she made a cutthroat gesture.

Next, a pic of Jenelle on the beach in a bikini, much slimmer, was in the background as Jenelle said, “Trying to be conceited once again, but you know what, when you start living for yourself and being happy, this is how you should look.”

A present-day pic that Jenelle shared two days prior on Instagram appeared on screen, with her wearing a black bikini and a black hat, posing on the beach.

Jenelle claimed that she is happy now, and that her fuller figure is a result of her happiness

She then said, “Happy wife, happy life,” then paused before saying, “Strut your stuff, girl,” with another pic of Jenelle present-day, in the same black bikini, this time forward-facing on the beach.

When a recent pic of her holding an umbrella at dinner showed up next, Jenelle said, “Happier is better. No, I’m not pregnant, just happy.” The same pic was from a post that prompted a fan to accuse Jenelle of using drugs.

Jenelle shared before-and-after pics of her bikini body. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle has taken to social media lately to openly flaunt her new, fuller figure, and said she was “tired of photoshop” in a selfie, showing off her new curves in a tiny pink bikini.

Jenelle has recently made headlines, not related to her weight

Jenelle has gone on several Twitter rants in recent weeks after it was revealed she was fired from the podcast, GirlS**t, which she denied, and she claimed she had documents to prove she was one of the podcast’s producers.

The 29-year-old mom of three claimed that a small business owner “slandered” and “belittled” her stepdaughter, Maryssa, after publicly posting a message showing Maryssa asking for free products.

Although Jenelle is no longer part of the cast, fans of Teen Mom 2 can catch a new season with a new cast, premiering on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7 on MTV.

