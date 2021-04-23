Jenelle Evans claims small business owner ‘belittled’ and ‘slandered’ her 13-year-old stepdaughter

Jenelle accused a small business owner of mistreating her stepdaughter. Pic credit: MTV

When a small business owner posted a pic of a private message from Jenelle Evans’ stepdaughter, Maryssa, asking for freebies, Jenelle accused them of “belittling” and “slandering” her in a Twitter rant.

Jenelle shared a screenshot of a private message between her stepdaughter, Maryssa Eason (David’s daughter from a previous relationship) and a small business owner.

The business was unaware of who or how old Maryssa was

When the business, called Highway Hippie Jewelry, owned by someone named Hailey based in Texas, first shared the screenshot, they were allegedly unaware that it was Jenelle’s 13-year-old stepdaughter. (They have since removed the tweet out of respect for Maryssa.)

Maryssa’s message to the business owner said, “Hey I see your a small business, feel free to send me some things and I can put your business on my story!”

Highway Hippie’s response to Maryssa’s private message was, “Before you message a small business asking for free stuff, maybe you should make sure you’re following them first. Have a nice day.”

Highway Hippie shared the screenshot first, with the caption, “Do not be this person! We get messages like this all the time but this one took the cake. If you don’t follow us or if you haven’t supported us for more than one second, then do not message asking for free s**t.”

Let’s give @highwayhippie a shout out for belittling my 13 year old stepdaughter and posting her private messages to try and embarrass her. Very unprofessional behavior. I do not recommend this business to anyone. pic.twitter.com/6bkhbGcxTb — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) April 23, 2021

This caused Jenelle to go on a Twitter tirade calling out the business owner and blocking them.

Jenelle claimed that Highway Hippie ‘belittled’ and tried to ’embarrass’ Maryssa

Jenelle shared the original screenshotted message and the caption from Highway Hippie, and tweeted to her followers: “Let’s give @highwayhippie a shout out for belittling my 13 year old stepdaughter and posting her private messages to try and embarrass her. Very unprofessional behavior. I do not recommend this business to anyone.”

Highway Hippie’s owner offered to take down the post, but Jenelle wasn’t satisfied. Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

One minute later, Jenelle added, “Not to mention @highwayhippie continuously posting negative comments about my 13 year old to her business page. I would appreciate if you stop slandering a minor. Thanks!”

Hailey claimed to not know who Jenelle was, nor that she was messaging a minor

She responded to Jenelle, “I will take the post down I didn’t know she was 13 until after people told me she was 13. I don’t watch teen mom and based off her account she didn’t seem like a public figure.”

She fired back, “Don’t take it all back now. Too late, should have done your research before opening your mouth.”

Jenelle told the business owner it was too late to take back her posts. Pic credit: @PBandJenelley_1/Twitter

The small business owner shared that she’s even received death threats, thanks to Jenelle’s tweets.

Highway Hippie claimed they’re receiving death threats after Jenelle’s tweets. Pic credit: @FUNB18/Twitter

Fans showed their support for Highway Hippie, many of them saying they were placing orders for the small business in response to Jenelle’s actions.

Hailey thanked Jenelle for “shouting her out” to her 1.2 million followers and increasing her sales exponentially.

This was not Jenelle’s first Twitter rant

Earlier this month, Jenelle went off when a follower accused her of using drugs after she shared a video of herself dancing erratically in the street.

The 29-year-old mother of three also went on a tirade claiming that she had a contract to prove she was a producer on the podcast, GirlS**t, from which she was fired, but denied.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019, but recently admitted that she misses being on the show.

Although Jenelle won’t be appearing, the newest season of Teen Mom 2 returns with a new cast next month.

