90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg pregnancy confirmed? Podcast host dishes on Jenelle Evans feud

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Deavan Clegg is allegedly pregnant with her third child. There have been rumbles and rumors for a while now but after text messages were leaked, it’s looking like they just might be true after all.

Is Deavan pregnant?

Fans woke up to the tea on Tuesday when Gabbie Egan dropped her side of the story on Instagram. Gabbie was one of the video creators behind the Girl Sh*t podcast. It seems she also had an opinion regarding the ongoing feud between Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans and 90 Day Fiance’s Deavan Clegg.

In the messages that were released, Deavan claimed she was going to have to get a lawyer involved because Jenelle “partnered up with those haters who are after me and leaked the pregnancy.” However, fans are left wondering what the truth is since Deavan has gone out of her way to deny pregnancy rumors on social media.

Many are confused about Jenelle and Deavan’s feud

Gabbie, who goes by the Instagram handle, @bbyegan posted the correspondence she had with both of the ladies. The influencer captioned her post by writing, “GIRL S**T PODCAST IS LAUNCHING🙌🤪❤️ SIKE!!!! I’m just sick of everyone slandering one another, so here the facts from someone who was there and had to deal with both Deavan and Jenelle during all this bulls**t.”

Before fans could start questioning her, Gabbie added, “This is 100% the truth, so don’t even try to sue me because I have the screenshots to back it up. All of this over petty bull crap drama is beyond me, false sexual assault allegations are nothing to play about either. I hope this brings some clarity to everything.”

The videographer made it clear in a separate video that she was only speaking on what she witnessed since there are currently lawsuits going on and the entire cast also signed NDA’s. However, during her time in the B&B, where she stayed with Jenelle and Deavan, Gabbie claims that Deavan did reveal that she was indeed pregnant.

Deavan allegedly talked about her pregnancy while on set

In her video, Gabbie says the two reality stars did connect because of the pregnancy news. The vlogger also went on to say that the mother of Drascilla and Taeyang also spoke to her personally about being pregnant while they were on set.

Deavan did not want anyone to know about her pregnancy because of her ongoing custody battle with Jihoon Lee. However, Gabbie’s account was also backed up by one of the makeup artists that was on set as well, who went by the name @leanna.hmua, who wrote, “This seems pretty accurate based off what I experienced as one of the hairstylists and makeup artists that witnessed most of it.”

To the naked eye, it looks like all the drama occurred because of a lack of communication between Deavan and Jenelle. Gabbie felt that if the 90 Day Fiance star had been upfront about her issues, none of the drama would have happened.

Deavan has yet to comment on the ongoing situation, but fans have taken note of her silence and her absence on social media. The TLC personality has not posted consistently to her page for a long time, and the pictures she does post are blocking her stomach. Coincidence? Fans will soon find out her side when she releases her documentary this summer.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday at 8 pm EST on TLC.