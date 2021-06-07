90 Day Fiance fans think Deavan Clegg is pregnant again and have choice words for her

90 Day Fiance fans did not hold back how they feel about Deavan Clegg’s possible pregnancy. Pic credit: TLC

Deavan Clegg has been a controversial cast member of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way because of her actions in the fallout of her relationship with her still-husband, Jihoon. With that in mind, viewers have been speculating that 23-year-old Deavan is pregnant for the third time and with a third baby daddy, and they had some choice words for the situation.

Deavan left South Korea and Jihoon behind to get some space in America with their son Taeyang and her daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship. What she actually did was never come back to Korea, absconded with their son, got a new Korean boyfriend almost immediately, and has hurled baseless accusations against Jihoon to keep Taeyang away from him. Needless to say, most 90 Day Fiance fans are not big supporters of Deavan.

Rumors have been swirling that Deavan is pregnant by her new boyfriend, Topher Park because fans have noticed what looks like a baby bump in recent photos and videos.

Under the assumption that Deavan is pregnant, 90 Day Fiance fans have unleashed their opinions.

90 Day Fiance fans have choice words for Deavan if she is pregnant again

If suspicions about Deavan being pregnant again are true, this will be her fourth pregnancy in six years with three different men, and 90 Day Fiance fans are critical of these facts.

Fans put her on blast, from sarcastically calling her classy to calling her out for collecting, “a kid from every guy she wants to trap.”

One fan called her a horrible example for her children and said, “She needs to realize having baby after baby after baby by different men is not a career choice.”

A few onlookers did remark that they don’t actually think Deavan is pregnant and that the possible bump could just be her clothing choices.

Deavan has stayed in the spotlight since The Other Way

Deavan has been trying hard to stay in the spotlight since her appearances on both seasons of The Other Way.

She tried out OnlyFans and attempted to paint herself as an influencer on Instagram. She has also tried posting misleading reality TV headlines in her Instagram stories that many followers feel like she does to try and keep herself relevant.

It is unlikely that Deavan will appear within the 90 Day Fiance franchise again now that she ongoing issues with Jihoon, but she has dispelled rumors that she was fired from the network.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.