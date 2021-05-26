Deavan Clegg dishes on upcoming documentary and her future with TLC, but all fans can talk about are her lips

Deavan Clegg is facing backlash for how her lips looked in a recent Instagram live Q&A Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg dropped big news about her upcoming documentary as well as her future with TLC but as she was talking, all fans could focus on were her lips.

Deavan recently hosted an Instagram Live Q&A reposted by 90DayFianceNow.

In it, she revealed whether he planned on continuing to work with TLC.

When one fan asked if she would be doing the spinoff series Pillow Talk, she responded, “No, I don’t plan on doing anything with TLC.”

“Yeah, no more TLC,” she stated moments later. “I don’t want to do it anymore. I am still under contract with them. I’m gonna do whatever I can to get out of that contract.”

When further questioned, she went into detail about how she didn’t enjoy working with the production company behind TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, Sharp Entertainment.

“They destroy people’s lives while they make millions and millions of dollars,” she claimed bluntly.

Deavan Clegg shares details on upcoming documentary

Deavan revealed that even though she isn’t working with TLC anymore, it doesn’t mean she’s done working on unscripted projects.

Deavan shared more details on her upcoming documentary.

“We do have a documentary coming out that we’ve been working really hard on for the fans who want to know everything that’s happened in the past year. It’s going to shed light on everything you guys have seen…with court, just everything,” she explained.

She also told fans that they will finally get to see “the truth.”

The documentary is still being filmed and edited but Deavan hopes to release by the end of the summer.

She also shared that she expects the documentary will be available on multiple streaming platforms.

Fans slam Deavan’s lips in the comments

Deavan is used to receiving backlash from fans. In the past, it has been about her daughter Drascilla. Other times it was about her boyfriend Topher Park and how he has acted as a father to Jihoon Lee’s son, Taeyang.

This time it was about her lips.

Even though Deavan was spilling some serious tea, all fans could focus on were her lips.

In the comments section of 90DayFianceNow’s repost of Deavan’s Instagram live, fans did not mince words about how much they didn’t approve of her lips.

“Outch thats lips though.. looks like a caracter in Spongebob,” one fan stated.

Pic credit: @90dayfiancenow/Instagram

“Pro tip: use a mirror while applying the liner,” another fan advised.

“Another one thinking blowing up their lips looks good,” one user critiqued.

“She does not look anything like she did when she was on the show,” yet another fan observed.

Pic credit: @90dayfiancenow/Instagram

Even during the live Q&A itself, plenty of comments about Deavan’s lips popped up on the screen.

Like many of the other 90 Day Fiance stars, Deavan has gotten work done. While some think she looks beautiful, others feel she went too far — especially with her lips.

Viewers may have even more comments to make about her appearance when her documentary releases.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.