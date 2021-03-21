90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg claims she and Drascilla get ‘mass amount of death threats’

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg turns off her comments on Instagram after getting a lot of hate online. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg has had enough of the hate she’s recently been receiving online. Jihoon Lee’s ex-wife claims her haters have gone overboard this time, as they are now threatening her and her child’s life.

Ever since Deavan’s marriage to Jihoon went down the drain, she’s been the subject of criticism on social media. It only got worse when she went public with her romance with Topher Park, and Jihoon filed for custody of their son, Taeyang.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg claims she gets death threats

Deavan has continued to get hounded by haters online. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum claimed she’s been getting a lot of mean and threatening messages, and they’re now too much to handle.

Deavan said she’s been getting “mass amounts of comments from several different accounts wishing death” on her and her young daughter, Drascilla. She clapped back, condemning such behavior, saying it’s “never okay” to wish someone any harm.

Avid 90 Day Fiance fans are aware of the hate Deavan has been receiving. Sadly, her daughter, Drascilla, is also experiencing similar hate despite her young age.

Deavan has expressed her desire to keep Drascilla and Taeyang as far away from the toxic world of social media as possible. However, she has still ended up posting about them.

Deavan turns off IG comments section

With all the alleged death threats she’s been getting, Deavan decided to turn off the comments section of her Instagram account.

“Unfortunately, I have to turn my comments off for the time being,” she wrote.

It’s unclear how long Deavan plans to keep the comments feature disabled on her account, but she’ll likely have it back up again in the near future.

In the past, Deavan also turned off comments on her page only to turn them on again after a few days.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan fears for Taeyang’s safety

Meanwhile, Deavan Clegg has expressed concern for Taeyang’s safety. In a recent Instagram post, the 90 Day Fiance mama said she fears for her son’s well-being as hate crimes against Asian-Americans continue to soar in the country.

“My son being Asian-American, this terrifies me,” Deavan said, referring to the fatal shootout in Georgia killing eight people — six of whom were Asian women.

But not everyone shares Deavan’s sentiment. Apparently, some think the reality star is using the issue to stay relevant. Others have suggested it’s best to have Taeyang stay with his dad in South Korea if she’s scared for his safety in America.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.