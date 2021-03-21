Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg claims she and Drascilla get ‘mass amount of death threats’


90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg
90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg turns off her comments on Instagram after getting a lot of hate online. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg has had enough of the hate she’s recently been receiving online. Jihoon Lee’s ex-wife claims her haters have gone overboard this time, as they are now threatening her and her child’s life.

Ever since Deavan’s marriage to Jihoon went down the drain, she’s been the subject of criticism on social media. It only got worse when she went public with her romance with Topher Park, and Jihoon filed for custody of their son, Taeyang.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg claims she gets death threats

Deavan has continued to get hounded by haters online. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum claimed she’s been getting a lot of mean and threatening messages, and they’re now too much to handle.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Deavan said she’s been getting “mass amounts of comments from several different accounts wishing death” on her and her young daughter, Drascilla. She clapped back, condemning such behavior, saying it’s “never okay” to wish someone any harm.

monsterscriticsreality

422 544

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

I need someone to explain this to me.
.
.
#90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancememes ...

View

Mar 21

5 0
Open
I need someone to explain this to me. . . #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #tlc #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance #90dayfiancetlc #realitytvmemes #memes #pettymemes #realitytv @90daygossip

I need someone to explain this to me.
.
.
#90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #tlc #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance #90dayfiancetlc #realitytvmemes #memes #pettymemes #realitytv @90daygossip ...

5 0

Avid 90 Day Fiance fans are aware of the hate Deavan has been receiving. Sadly, her daughter, Drascilla, is also experiencing similar hate despite her young age.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Deavan has expressed her desire to keep Drascilla and Taeyang as far away from the toxic world of social media as possible. However, she has still ended up posting about them.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg
90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg claims she’s been getting death threats online recently. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan turns off IG comments section

With all the alleged death threats she’s been getting, Deavan decided to turn off the comments section of her Instagram account.

“Unfortunately, I have to turn my comments off for the time being,” she wrote.

It’s unclear how long Deavan plans to keep the comments feature disabled on her account, but she’ll likely have it back up again in the near future.

In the past, Deavan also turned off comments on her page only to turn them on again after a few days.

comments about Deavan Clegg.
Fans think Deavan Clegg was just trying to get attention. Pic credit: 90 Day Fiance news by Monsters & Critics/Facebook

90 Day Fiance: Deavan fears for Taeyang’s safety

Meanwhile, Deavan Clegg has expressed concern for Taeyang’s safety. In a recent Instagram post, the 90 Day Fiance mama said she fears for her son’s well-being as hate crimes against Asian-Americans continue to soar in the country.

“My son being Asian-American, this terrifies me,” Deavan said, referring to the fatal shootout in Georgia killing eight people — six of whom were Asian women.

But not everyone shares Deavan’s sentiment. Apparently, some think the reality star is using the issue to stay relevant. Others have suggested it’s best to have Taeyang stay with his dad in South Korea if she’s scared for his safety in America.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.

Latest posts by Estelle Miller (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Tim Clarkson 90 Day Fiance
What does Tim from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way do for a living?
90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem - Michael Ilesanmi
90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi celebrate Valentine’s Day apart
Brittany Banks from 90 Day Fiance
Brittany Banks addresses Yazan’s ‘new girlfriends’ as their 90 Day Fiance feud continues
Did Yolanda have COVID-19? 90 Day Fiance star was on a ventilator in a coma for a month
Did Yolanda have COVID-19? 90 Day Fiance star was on a ventilator in a coma for a month
90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle - Karine Martins
90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle and Karine Martins welcome baby Ethan
Yara-Zaya
90 Day Fiance: Jovi’s friend thinks Yara is a schemer, Shaun Robinson puts her on blast
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x