90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg fears for Taeyang’s safety as hate crimes against Asian-Americans continue

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way OG Deavan Clegg is worried about Taeyang’s safety amid the increasing number of hate crimes in the country. The ex-wife of Jihoon Lee fears that her son might suffer the same fate as his fellow Asian-Americans who have been the target of violent attacks recently.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg expresses fear for Taeyang’s safety

Deavan Clegg’s maternal instincts kicked in following reports of a surge in Asian-American hate crimes. The 90 Day Fiance alum took to Instagram and expressed her concern following the horrific shooting in Georgia.

Deavan shared her sympathy to the victims of the senseless killings. The reality star said her “heart is absolutely broken,” calling the attack “absolutely awful.”

The 90 Day Fiance mom added that she fears for her son’s safety as hate crimes continue to soar. “My son being Asian-American, this terrifies me,” Deavan said.

“My prayers go out to those who lost their lives,” she added. “I hope this is a wake up call. So many Asian-Americans have been attacked and lost their lives. Words cannot describe how horrible this is.”

On March 16, a deadly mass shooting at three spas in the Atlanta area left eight people dead — six of which were Asian women. The 21-year-old suspect was charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection with the shootings.

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg fears for Taeyang’s safety as hate crimes against Asian-American continues. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan excited for son’s birthday

Meanwhile, time flies fast for Deavan Clegg as her youngest child, Taeyang Scuti Lee is about to turn one. The 90 Day Fiance star couldn’t help but gush at her and Jihoon Lee’s son, who will celebrate his first birthday in the next couple of months.

Deavan shared an adorable photo of Taeyang looking like a big boy. She seemed nostalgic as she looked back at their journey together. “My little man is getting so big,” she captioned the picture. “[I] can’t believe we’ve been back in America for almost a year, and you’ll be two in just one month! Stop growing! I love you.”

It’s unclear if the 90 Day Fiance celeb will throw a big party for Taeyang. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’ll likely be just a simple family affair.

90 Day Fiance fans hope Jihoon Lee gets to greet his son on his birthday

Taeyang turning one soon also means that Jihoon Lee has not seen him for almost a year now. 90 Day Fiance fans couldn’t help but feel sorry for the South Korean dad who continues to fight for his rights as a father.

Fans were quick to show their support for Jihoon, especially now that his son’s birthday is drawing near. Some took to Deavan’s comment section and demanded her to allow Jihoon to see Taeyang on his special day.

Fans hope Jihoon Lee will see Taeyang on his birthday. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Others felt bad for Jihoon for missing out on his son’s milestones. There were also some who called out Deavan for posting about Taeyang amid her ongoing custody battle against her ex-husband.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.