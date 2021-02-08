Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee reported ‘dead’ on Deavan Clegg’s IG post


90 Day Fiace: Jihoon Lee - Deavan Clegg
90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg shared a misleading post implying that Jihoon Lee is “dead.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg is in hot water for a misleading post online. The TLC star recently shared a link on her Instagram Stories, suggesting that her ex-husband, Jihoon Lee, is “dead.” This was made despite her supposed ongoing social media break.

Deavan is one of the many cast members who do the infamous “swipe-up” ads. These posts feature fake and sensationalized headlines, which often linked to false or unrelated articles.

Did Deavan go too far on her clickbait posts?

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg’s IG post implies Jihoon Lee is ‘dead’

It looks like Deavan Clegg continues to hustle hard for some extra cash online despite recently telling her fans that she would be taking a social media break. The 90 Day Fiance celeb’s Instagram page still actively shares “swipe-up” posts despite her being on hiatus.

But the latest clickbait post on her IG Stories seemed to hit below the belt for Jihoon Lee. This is because Deavan’s swipe-up ads implied that he is “dead.”

The misleading post used a photo of Jihoon and Deavan from one of the episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Both their faces were covered with a shocked and crying emojis.

To make the ad even more attention-grabbing, it used the headline “#90DayFiance Star Dead” along with an “#RIP” and “swipe-up.”

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg - Jihoon Lee
90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg’s IG page shared a misleading post suggesting that Jihoon Lee is dead. Pic credit: @deavanclegg
/Instagram

Deavan draws flak for monetizing Angela Deem’s mother’s death

But a quick look at the article that the ad was linked to revealed no connection to Jihoon Lee or Deavan Clegg at all. The 90 Day Fiance ex-couple was never mentioned in the story, not even once.

It’s clear that Jihoon and Deavan’s photo was merely used to draw attention. Given the controversy they’re facing at the moment, it’s likely that people will get curious and click the post right away.

The write-up was actually about Angela Deem’s mother Glenda Standridge’s death. The article was also an old one, written back in February last year.

Deavan’s clickbait post about Angela’s late mother drew criticism online. Many find it insensitive and inappropriate to use such a tragic incident just to gain more clicks.

90 Day Fiance: Is Deavan behind the misleading posts?

But was it really Deavan Clegg who shared the malicious posts? In the past, many 90 Day Fiance stars have faced similar criticism for misleading “swipe-up” ads.

However, most of them maintained that they have no control over what’s being shared on their pages. Apparently, a company rents out their IG accounts and post the links in exchange for a portion of the revenue.

It’s unclear how much Deavan and the other 90 Day Fiance cast members make from the infamous ad scheme. Regardless, if they have control over it or not, the clickbait stories still reflect negatively on their image.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.

