90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg takes social media break amid abortion rumors

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg faces abortion rumors. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg is taking a much-needed break from social amid abortion rumors being thrown at her. The ex-wife of Jihoon Lee has had enough of all the “false claims” and she’s now taking a step back from all the controversy.

Deavan Clegg stepping away from social media amid controversy

It looks like the abortion issue has taken a toll on Deavan Clegg. The 90 Day Fiance star has decided to step away from social media — at least for a few days.

In an Instagram post, Deavan reacted to Jihoon Lee’s latest statement accusing her of getting an abortion in South Korea. The mother of two said she’s “at a [loss] for words” with her ex-husband’s claims.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Deavan maintained that she did not get an abortion and that she lost her second baby due to miscarriage. The 90 Day Fiance star added that the abortion rumor is definitely a low blow, especially for someone who miscarried a baby.

Deavan pointed out that miscarriage is something people shouldn’t joke about. She added that to this day, she still struggles with the loss of her child.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum said she’s now “taking a social media break” to give herself “time to heal.”

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg denies Jihoon Lee’s claims that she had an abortion. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan ‘heartbroken’ and ‘disgusted’ with Jihoon Lee’s statement

Deavan also shared her thoughts on Jihoon Lee’s controversial statement against her. The 90 Day Fiance alum said she’s “extremely heartbroken and absolutely disgusted” with his move.

Read More Deavan Clegg’s new boyfriend revealed after shocking split from Jihoon Lee confirmed

“This is a new low and darkness I never thought could happen,” she wrote. “My miscarriage was difficult and I still cry about it.”

Deavan maintains she did not get an abortion

Despite Jihoon Lee’s statement, Deavan maintained that she didn’t terminate her second pregnancy. This is contrary to Jihoon Lee’s claims, saying it was “ended with a planned and scheduled abortion.”

Deavan also pointed out that she has nothing against women who’ve chosen abortion. She reiterated that “women have a choice and can do whatever they want with their body.”

Meanwhile, Jihoon fired back at those who criticize him for coming out with the abortion claims. He said it’s sad that there is a “double standard” on issues like abortion.

“People say my child being aborted is not acceptable for me to discuss,” the 90 Day Fiance dad wrote. “It is just as tragic because it was not ‘my body, my choice.'”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.