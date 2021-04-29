NCIS new episode: Season 18, Episode 13 TV promo out for Misconduct

Gibbs still leads the NCIS cast, but a new episode threatens his time on the job. Pic credit: CBS

The new NCIS episode has a TV promo out and it features Gibbs testifying in a court case. And boy does this make it look like his career could be in jeopardy.

On the last episode of NCIS, we saw Agent Nick Torres come face-to-face with his father again for the first time in many, many years. It also continued the storyline of Gibbs being on suspension and his team working without him.

And in the previous episode, a new NCIS team was fielding calls instead of Gibbs’ team. It showed how there were other agents who could take over as the primary team if everyone didn’t get back on the same page. Torres, Bishop, and McGee are learning that the hard way.

Now, the final few episodes of NCIS Season 18 are going to begin airing, starting with one that is going to have Gibbs working with reporter Marcie Warren again. That’s easy, as the actress that plays Marcie is married to the actor who plays Gibbs.

“The team investigates a biker killed in a hit-and-run; Gibbs prepares to testify against a financial adviser who stole millions from his Navy clients,” reads the NCIS synopsis for the episode titled Misconduct.

NCIS TV promo for Misconduct

Below is the TV promo for NCIS Season 18, Episode 13. The episode itself will air for the first time on Tuesday, May 4, and it is one of several that will really set the tone for the season finale. In the teaser trailer, Director Vance is expressing some more words of caution, but, again, it seems like Gibbs isn’t really listening.

NCIS Season 18 finale and NCIS Season 19 episodes

The NCIS Season 18 finale will air on Tuesday, May 25. It will be the culmination of four new episodes during the month of May that help build up to a really interesting conclusion.

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama recently shared some details about the finale in an interview and it sounds like this will be some must-see television for CBS.

Prior to that, Valderrama also released some possible NCIS spoilers on social media that could hint at what will happen during the final episode of Season 18.

No matter what happens to wrap up the current season of the show, the great news is that CBS has ordered more episodes for the 2021-2022 television season. NCIS Season 19 will be on the way very soon.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.