Chicago Fire spoilers: Season finale ‘will make a lot of viewers angry’

Chicago Fire spoilers have come from showrunner Derek Haas right before what could be an epic season finale of the show.

On Wednesday night, Season 9, Episode 16 of Chicago Fire will air on NBC, and viewers will want to be glued to their televisions from the opening moments until the end credits.

It has been hinted at for a while that big changes are coming to Firehouse 51 and there are a lot of rumors out on the internet about where the show could be heading.

Quite a few questions have also been asked by fans ahead of the season finale. Is Boden leaving Chicago Fire? Is a big Stella Kidd exit coming up? Could Kelly Severide leave Chicago Fire for good?

At least we know that Matthew Casey is safe after overcoming his own medical issues this season. At least… we hope he is safe.

“The last 10 minutes will be as tense — and as big — as anything we’ve ever done,” showrunner Derek Haas has said about the season finale.

“One of those finales where those final minutes will make a lot of viewers angry with me,” Haas continued.

Wait. What? Viewers are going to be angry with the showrunner about what happens?

What will happen on the Chicago Fire finale?

Chicago Fire Season 9 comes to an end on Wednesday, May 26 at 9/8c on NBC. The episode is called No Survivors (*gulp*) and we have a sneak peek of an important scene that involved Brett and Casey.

So, what happens in the last 10 minutes of the episode? Let’s not just assume that a character is going to die, even though that is something that has happened in the past. Sometimes characters simply don’t survive on this show.

What could certainly happen is that one or more of the main characters wind up in a life-or-death situation and that the episode comes to an end without resolution. That is definitely something that fans would be mad about. Especially if it was Severide about to drown and we have to wait until Season 10 to find out what happens next.

Remember how Otis left Chicago Fire? That all happened through a big season-ending cliffhanger.

A busy night for One Chicago

One Chicago finale night is going to be chaotic, dramatic, emotional, and non-stop on May 26.

The night will begin with people leaving the Chicago Med cast. Several characters are appearing for their final time on the show and Med is not going to look the same when the show returns for Season 7 in the fall.

Then, we jump into Chicago Fire, where there are too many ongoing storylines to count. Resolution for a number of them will likely come on Wednesday night, but even the season finale may leave some questions that don’t get answered until Chicago Fire Season 10.

The night will then end with the threat of Burgess dying on Chicago P.D. The search is on for Intelligence to find Officer Kim Burgess before it’s too late and a sneak peek for the episode suggests that Adam Ruzek is ready to cross any line to get her back.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.