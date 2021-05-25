Chicago Fire season finale sneak peek features Brett, Casey

The Chicago Fire cast has a busy day in the Season 9 finale Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

A Chicago Fire season finale sneak peek was released by NBC ahead of the big night.

The final episode for Season 9 is going to air on Wednesday night, bringing a close to what has been a bumpy year for Firehouse 51.

Season 9, Episode 16 is called No Survivors and the title alone makes it worrisome that some of the main characters aren’t going to survive.

When NBC released its episode promo, it also seemed to hint that Chief Boden will leave the show. That would definitely be a big blow to the show.

Actress Miranda Rae Mayo also teased a Stella Kidd exit, so we don’t really know what to expect when the season finale does finally arrive.

Chicago Fire sneak peek for season finale

Below is a nearly two-minute clip that NBC has released for Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 16. In the clip, we see Firehouse 51 arriving at the scene of a motorcycle accident and Sylvie Brett emotionally distracted. Was it due to a rumored stranger showing up at the house or something between her and Matthew Casey? Maybe it was something else entirely.

Chicago Fire season finale synopsis

According to the synopsis for the Chicago Fire episode called No Survivors, “The firehouse reacts to some exciting news; a mysterious stranger arrives, and a shocking call takes Severide’s breath away.”

We have already been teased that Kelly Severide will be back in his scuba gear for another save. This seems to be what the synopsis is referring to when Severide is going to have his breath taken away. We hope this doesn’t mean the show is preparing to kill off Severide, because that would be a real downer as the summer hiatus begins.

There were already unconfirmed rumors of star Taylor Kinney leaving the show, and we don’t want those rumors turning out to be correct.

With all of the possible storylines converging for another epic Chicago Fire season finale, this appears to be one of those episodes that fans are going to want to watch live. If something huge happens during the episode, it is going to be all over the internet, so make sure to tune in live to avoid falling victim to those spoilers.

As a reminder, the Chicago Fire Season 9 finale airs on Wednesday, May 26 at 9/8c on NBC.

