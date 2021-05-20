Is Boden leaving Chicago Fire? Promo for season finale hints at change

Eamonn Walker has played Chief Wallace Boden on the Chicago Fire cast for years. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire promo for the season finale raised some serious questions among the viewers.

Is Boden leaving Chicago Fire? It certainly looks like a possibility based on some key scenes revealed for Season 9, Episode 16 of the show.

Firehouse 51 just wouldn’t be the same if Chief Wallace Boden moved on to other things. At the same time, it might help free up a spot within the house for Stella Kidd to stay with the team.

We definitely have a lot of questions ahead of the Chicago Med Season 9 finale and this new promo doesn’t answer any of them. Instead, it presents more story wrinkles that will help create a lot of buzz for the conclusion of Season 9.

Chicago Fire season finale promo

Below is the Chicago Fire promo that NBC is now running for the episode called No Survivors. We are really hoping that this isn’t foreshadowing of character deaths popping up during the season finale, but it certainly seems like it. Gulp.

Well now. There is a lot to unpack from that brief snippet designed to create interest in the season finale. Some of the biggest takeaways include Brett and Casey possibly being in a relationship, Boden looking to advance in his career, and the utter lack of Kelly Severide even being featured.

There have already been some rumors about Kelly Severide leaving the show, and then Miranda Rae Mayo just teased a Stella Kidd exit. And now it’s also possible that Chief Boden could leave his firehouse in order to work higher up within the Chicago Fire Department? That might be too much for fans to take.

Is Boden leaving Chicago Fire?

“I would like to be Deputy District Chief,” Boden says in the Chicago Fire promo above. If he did that, it would open up the possibility of someone like Kelly Severide or Matthew Casey getting a big promotion to chief. That would certainly be a neat development while also really complicating matters within the house.

Would Casey be a good chief if the wife (Kidd) of his best friend (Severide) also became a lieutenant at Firehouse 51? That could really set up a power structure ripe for problems, especially if there were any disagreements during future seasons of the show.

As it stands, we don’t have any inside information about whether or not Boden is really leaving Chicago Fire, but it sure looks like the writers have a plan that might present an extremely dramatic season finale.

Showrunner Derek Haas already hinted at a lot of Chicago Fire spoilers in regard to the finale. He also stated that “a bunch of storylines coming together and some real finale trauma.”

Make sure to tune in for the Chicago Fire season finale on Wednesday, May 26 to find out how this all plays out and how the cast might look for Season 10.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.